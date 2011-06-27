Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $3,500Great Deal | $1,403 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring111,899 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Auto - Denver / Colorado
This 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact John Herzog at 303-993-7563 or modernautoinc@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B07T571419
Stock: 71419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $3,250Great Deal | $1,432 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base108,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lundeen Auto - Cokato / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B87T502147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500Great Deal | $2,441 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base139,903 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motor Inn of Carroll - Carroll / Iowa
Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,Front Disc Brakes,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,4 Cylinder Engine,Gas,Remote Keyless Entry,-,Power Locks,Vanity Mirrors,Cloth Seats,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Compact Spare Tire,Steel Wheels,Wheel Covers,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B87T528912
Stock: TC468B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $1,988Good Deal | $806 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base189,244 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Whitney's Value Ford - Elma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B67T607222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,991Good Deal | $618 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base99,509 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
This fun and funky 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon looks good in Cool Vanilla. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 150hp while connected to the reliable 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This agile Front Wheel Drive Chrysler is iconic in every way and is still able to earn you nearly 30mpg on the highway! Inside the roomy PT Cruiser cabin, you will feel right at home. Keyless entry, power accessories, cruise control, and a nice stereo with AM/FM radio, a CD player, and auxiliary input to play all of your favorite songs is sure to keep you smiling on the road. Versatility finds its place in the trunk that can handle your camping equipment or cover your baggage for a short trip, but with the rear seat down becomes a cavernous cargo holder. Chrysler keeps you secure with plenty of top-shelf features. LATCH for child seats, child safety door locks, and plenty of multi-stage airbags are on your team should you need them. You will love the way this PT Cruiser gets attention the road with its sleek and retro styling! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B37T539719
Stock: BB6189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $5,000Good Deal | $845 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring61,739 milesDelivery available*
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet In Royal Oak, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 248-301-9609. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 248-301-9609 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY. Clean CarFax, Alloy Wheels. Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Recent Arrival! PT Cruiser Touring Black Clearcoat Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 39429 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B77T575600
Stock: 02542A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,995Fair Deal | $423 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring169,839 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dennis Public Garage - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B37T603859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Fair Deal | $348 below market
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base79,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B47T553516
Stock: M553516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring103,297 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 2 door soft top convertible. Automatic transmission with the turbo 2.4L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth interior. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3JY55E27T599354
Stock: 25670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base64,593 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Low miles for a 2007! AM/FM Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3JY45X07T594634
Stock: 7T594634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,977
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT86,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with 86k. Leather Sunroof and super clean. Call Mike @ 303-668-9954 or 303-688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A8FY78G87T622056
Stock: 622056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500Fair Deal
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring152,251 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CARRVA - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B17T513576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring122,313 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring. This PT Cruiser comes equipped with power windows, power locks, A/C, CD, cruise control, 2.4L engine, automatic transmission, and just 122K miles! This affordable PT Cruiser is ready to go! CALL OUR SALES OFFICE @ 541-928-2447 OR TEXT US @ 503-428-8460 TODAY FOR MORE INFO!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B17T535254
Stock: 32551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- New Listing$5,498
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited67,130 milesDelivery available*
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A8FY68BX7T595795
Stock: M595795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $5,988
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Base59,903 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 59,903 MILES WARRANTY CONVERTIBLE 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3JY45X57T590899
Stock: VIN0899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring103,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Becker Buick GMC - Spokane / Washington
This 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser in eye catching Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat and Pastel Slate Gray is stocked with a 2.4L 4 cyls and a Automatic 4-Speed with only 103,900 miles for the great low price of $5,900. This vehicle is AS IS. NO Warranty Forever.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B37T625926
Stock: B20120B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $6,499
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring99,583 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Steve Schmitt - Highland / Illinois
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Yellow Odometer is 12060 miles below market average!If you're looking for a new car, truck or SUV near St. Louis or Edwardsville, then look no further than Steve Schmitt Inc. At our Highland dealership, we have a large variety of Chevy, Buick, and GMC models, all just ripe for the picking. Steve Schmitt has delivered four generations of Customer Service...right here in Highland! Steve Sr. Plays an active role in the dealership as well as the community, and Steve Jr. Manages the day-to-day operations. At Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC, it is more than a name on a sign...it is our family looking forward to exceeding your family's expectations!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B87T609379
Stock: 32950A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring94,874 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station - Bryan / Texas
Touring trim, Black Clear Coat exterior. Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, FLEET VALUE GROUP I, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION, 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION, FLEET VALUE GROUP I 16" x 6.0" aluminum wheels, P205/55R16 all-season BSW touring tires, touring suspension, speed control, removable ash tray, cigar lighter, 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "A practical wagon with some Hollywood style, the PT Cruiser can also be fun to drive.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS: Buying a new vehicle can be a timely and sometimes frustrating experience. But here at Bryan CJD, we strive to take that hassle and frustration out of the process and provide you with a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. With over 100 years of combined sales experience, our highly knowledgeable, friendly and caring staff strives to make you feel at home as soon as you drive onto our lot. If you want to stay close to home and avoid the big city hassle, come see us at Bryan CJD. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B67T577449
Stock: 19585PV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020