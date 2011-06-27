Close

Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota

BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3A8FY68BX7T595795

Stock: M595795

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020