Vehicle overview

It's typically said that for dogs one year is about the equivalent of seven years for a human. Cars have even shorter lifespans -- most automakers redesign their cars every four or five years. So we might have a miracle of longevity on our hands with the 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser, a vehicle that exists largely as it did way back in 2001.

Yes, it's true. The PT Cruiser, the spiffiest retro small wagon the world has ever seen, is still for sale. And it still does respectably well, should you bother to check the sales charts. Most of the qualities that were good about the PT when it debuted -- versatility, distinctive style and a comfortable ride -- are still there.

For 2008, Chrysler has discontinued the GT model. This makes the PT a bit less desirable, as the GT trim's 230-horsepower turbocharged engine gave the pudgy PT some needed excitement. Of some small consolation, perhaps, is a new special edition this year called the Chrysler PT Street Cruiser Sunset Boulevard Edition. It's similar to previous road-named PT special editions (PCH, Route 66). The name comes from the famed Los Angeles street -- presumably, Chrysler has the idealized Hollywood version of Sunset in mind and not the parking and traffic nightmare it actually is today. The PT-SCSBE (catchy, eh?) comes with specialized exterior paint and interior trim. Only 500 will be built.

Special trim or not, the 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser is still a decent choice for a small wagon or inexpensive four-seat convertible. But be aware that Chevrolet has made some nice upgrades to its nearly as retro-chic HHR this year. Plus, Scion's redesigned xB is impressive, and we're still very fond of the Mazda 3 wagon. The PT Cruiser deserves respect for hanging in there for so long. But like presidential administrations, eight years is enough. It's time for this PT Cruiser to drive off into the sunset.