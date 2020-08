Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida

2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser with a 4 Cylinder 2.4 Liter Engine and an Automatic Transmission. With this very nice Hatchback you get plenty of options here are just a few. Power adjustable Windows Door Locks and Side Mirrors. Sunroof. Leather Seats. Power adjustable Diver's Seat. AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and MP3. Included is an Anti Theft Alarm Automatic cool A/C. You don't get many Sedan with so many options we can't list them all here so check out the Options list on our web site www.carstradecenter.com .� Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have. We strive to give each and every customer complete and accurate descriptions.*** WE ARE OPEN TO OFFERS AND TRADES *** *** WE LOVE TRADES .........*** EVERYONE IS APPROVED ***................................................ $1 000 DOWN.....$200 per month with approved credit We are able to finance any credit situation!!! - no credit - bad credit - repo - foreclosure - old bankruptcy - ANY SITUATION!!!! Give us a chance to get you a great loan with very low interest rates. He has over 20 years experience in this area. We work with more than 20 lenders or BHPH. We have every option to find you the best loan to fit your needs .... WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! Guaranteed financing for all credit types!!! .......................***WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** (407)930-5052 / (888)326-3654

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 9 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C8FY4BB91T570803

Stock: 2451

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2019