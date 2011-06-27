2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Review
Pros & Cons
- Head-turning styling, passenger/cargo flexibility, generous standard features list for price.
- No high-performance engine option (yet), tight cargo space when rear seat is in use.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
PT Cruiser is a fun, stylish and practical rig, but we'll wait for the more powerful version, which is rumored have a turbocharged 2.4-liter four with 200 horsepower.
Vehicle overview
Now into its sophomore year, Chrysler's crowd-pleasing Cruiser offers several "custom" looks for 2002. In an effort to maintain the PT's momentum and appease nostalgia enthusiasts, Chrysler is offering an optional flame-accented paint job. The flames are available in four color schemes: orange and red flames over Inferno Red, blue and cranberry flames over Deep Cranberry, gray and silver flames over Bright Silver and magenta and black flames over Black.
Also for 2002, the gilded Dream Cruiser and (simulated) wood-paneled Woodie are introduced. The Dream Cruiser is given the full gold treatment with gold paint (including color-keyed bumpers) and accents for the two-tone taupe and beige interior. Chrysler will build 7,500 Dreams, and each one will have a numbered plaque on the dash. The Woodie option is an answer to the aftermarket applications that sprang up shortly after the Cruiser's introduction. Chrysler did a good job with the "paneling," as it is fairly convincing and follows the lines of the car. The cost is $895, and it will be available on all PTs except for the Dream Cruiser. In spite of its compact dimensions (actually shorter in length than a Neon), the PT Cruiser offers a ton of cabin space. A total interior volume of 120.2 cubic feet means that there is plenty of room for four adults (five in a pinch) to ride comfortably. And should the need to haul cargo arise, the split second seat is removable and, on all but the base model, the front passenger seat folds down. Even the rear package shelf is adjustable, offering varying heights to allow items of various sizes to be placed on or beneath it.
The lone source of propulsion continues to be the 2.4-liter 16-valve inline four that puts out a respectable 150 horsepower. Coupled to the standard five-speed manual gearbox, performance is sprightly when the four-cylinder is wound out. When saddled with the optional four-speed automatic, the PT is decidedly less speedy. Chrysler is expected to introduce a "GT Cruiser" with a 200-horse turbocharged engine within the next couple of years..
At a list price of less than $17,000 (including destination), the PT comes well equipped with air conditioning, stereo with cassette and six speakers and power windows. The Touring Edition (available as an option package last year) adds rear headrests, a cargo net, digital thermometer /compass, foglights, deep-tint glass, keyless entry/security system, power locks/mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and a touring suspension. And springing for the Limited Edition gets Cruiser fans leather/suede seats (with power height adjustment for the driver), side airbags, power moonroof, cruise control and chrome wheels.
With the PT Cruiser's combination of unique style, practicality and value, it's no wonder that Chrysler just can't seem to build enough of 'em.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the PT Cruiser
Related Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons