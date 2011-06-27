Vehicle overview

When the Chrysler PT Cruiser was introduced eight years ago, its retro look made it a heartthrob of sorts and inspired the sort of manic adoration not seen since Cabbage Patch Kids sparked soccer mom brawls in toy store aisles. In other words, it had all the earmarks of a fad -- hot today, dead tomorrow. But its sales figures have shown surprising resiliency. Although the PT Cruiser falls well short of being the must-have superstar it was years ago, it continues to be one of the top sellers in the Chrysler stable.

In recent years, Chrysler has streamlined production of the compact hauler, and that trend continues for 2009. The GT model got its pink slip last year; this year, it's the convertible body style that gets the axe. Also, a turbocharged inline-4 is no longer offered as an option on Touring models; it's currently available only on top-of-the-line Limited models. The reduced availability of the turbo engine is unfortunate, since the Cruiser's naturally aspirated engine offers rather lethargic performance.

The PT Cruiser hasn't received any major redesigns in its lifetime and exists pretty much as it did when it was launched. Nine model years is a long time to go without significant upgrades. The wagon's versatility, distinctive styling and comfortable ride are still appealing, but their luster has been dulled by the appearance of newer rivals. Chevy's HHR offers a similar brand of retro style -- and spirited performance when purchased in the SS edition. There's also the Mazda 3 wagon, which takes top marks for being fun to drive. The Scion xB offers voluminous interior room and a peppy engine under the hood. Finally, the freshly redesigned Pontiac Vibe and its corporate twin, the Toyota Matrix, entice with highly adaptable interiors and pleasant ride quality.

The 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser deserves kudos for its longevity, but its moment has clearly passed. We'd recommend avoiding this Chrysler and spending your money on newer competitors -- unless, of course, you've still got a soft spot for Cabbage Patch Kids.