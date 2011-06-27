Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews

No Better Car For the $$ R.B. , 10/25/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just bought a new 2010 PT special edition (black and silver w/red leather seats). This PT is loaded and a blast to drive. I paid under 13K for a car stickered at $19995! (try buying a stripped HHR or Kia Soul for that!). I looked at a lot of cars and NOTHING came close to the bang for the buck that the PT has. The build quality is excellent. This is the end of production for these cars and they are sitting unsold on the lots which is sad but a real opportunity as well! Go get one! Report Abuse

Well-built L Wall , 04/07/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my first pt cruiser. After many years of driving large gas guzzlers it's nice to drive a small peppy well built car. I have two friends who own older pt cruisers and they are happy with them. I'm getting 21 miles per gallon city driving. The 2010 model comes pretty much loaded with options. good deal for the money. I drove two foreign cars and they didn't drive as nice and quiet as the pt cruiser. This car has an American car feel, nice and solid. The heated power seat is a nice standard feature on chilly mornings. Get one of these while they're still available at a great price. Report Abuse

Happy hank , 07/12/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Yes there are nicer cars out there but not for $10,990. Yes, I stole it brand spanking new 2010 (list $18,995). L for that kind of money if you buy anything else you need a dog and a White cane. So what that it gets 21 mpg average. In 100,000 miles I will spend 920 gallon more than in the Kia soul (26 mpg average), which is $2760+ 10,995=$13,755. Can't buy a soul loaded with identical equipment and none of those can tow a motorcycle trailer. Enough said. Report Abuse

Couldn't be Happier Very Satisfied , 03/02/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I gave my 2001 PT Cruiser to my Grandson. It had less than 50,000 trouble-free miles on it, and looked like new. I bought a 2010 because it is the last year they'll make it. It's everything I'd hoped it would be, and more. I got a great deal on it, so purchased a lifetime warranty on it. I drive American cars, and have for most of my life. They're more than competitive with the Japanese and Korean cars, and I happy to keep the money in this country. Report Abuse