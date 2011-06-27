Vehicle overview

While increasing gas prices have plenty to do with the surging interest in compact wagons, the Chrysler PT Cruiser deserves some of the credit as well. When the PT Cruiser debuted for 2001, its retro-themed styling caused such a fervor among buyers that they paid thousands of dollars over sticker to get one. Four years later, the hype has subsided. Thankfully, there is some substance behind the PT's flashy looks, and that's why it remains one of our favorites.

The PT Cruiser's main strength is its interior. Up front, the symmetrical layout of the dash and its body-color panels give the car character, as does the classic-looking gauge cluster. Most of the plastics are hard to the touch, but texturing has been used to improve their look. A variety of leather/suede upholstery combinations are available to give the PT an upscale feel. For hauling cargo, the wagon version of the PT Cruiser excels. Not only is the backseat roomy enough to accommodate adults in comfort, the seats themselves are multiconfigurable.

The PT Cruiser convertible doesn't offer quite the utility as the wagon, but there is a pass-through from the trunk and the backseat is still plenty roomy for a pair of adults. In the wagon, cargo tie-down anchors, a rear-mounted 12-volt power point and a handy parcel shelf further improve the car's versatility. Although we've always considered the PT's acceleration, ride and handling above average in its price range, there's no question that the GT's 230-horsepower turbocharged engine provides a much welcome boost in power over the standard 150-horsepower four-cylinder. For 2004, Chrysler made it easier for family buyers to enjoy a little extra power by offering a lower-boost, 180-horse version of the turbo on Touring and Limited models. If you're shopping for a low-priced wagon or convertible that offers extra style and can handle a steady stream of passengers and cargo, the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser is definitely worth a look.