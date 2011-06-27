Vehicle overview

Perhaps the only thing more fascinating than the future is the past. Whether it's losing ourselves in sweeping period films or surrounding ourselves with finely crafted antiques, many of us enjoy journeying back in time. This nostalgia no doubt played a part in the early success of the Chrysler PT Cruiser. Though the fervor has since cooled, this Chrysler sparked a rabid buying frenzy among car shoppers won over by its retro, vaguely art deco aesthetic when it was introduced for model-year 2001.

The 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser is available as both a small wagon and a convertible. The wagon's cabin is roomy and incredibly cargo-friendly, thanks to reconfigurable rear seats and an available fold-flat front passenger seat. The PT Cruiser convertible boasts a folding backseat that's spacious enough for two adults, with a pass-through from the trunk enhancing its versatility.

Most will appreciate the Cruiser's interior. Its balanced dash is highlighted by body-colored panels and a clean-looking gauge cluster bearing a circular motif that's repeated elsewhere in the cabin. The PT Cruiser's plastics are hard but attractively textured, and a host of leather-suede upholstery combinations give it a look more high-end than bargain basement.

When equipped with the base 150-horsepower four-cylinder, the 2007 PT Cruiser feels underpowered. Buyers seeking a more spirited driving experience will want to opt for the GT model, which is powered by a 230-hp turbocharged engine. Touring and Limited models boast a lower-boost, 180-hp version of the turbo offered in the GT.

If retro style is your thing and you're shopping for a compact wagon, you'll enjoy the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, which enjoys better handling than its partner in retro-chic, the Chevy HHR. Just be sure to avoid the base engine. But if you're looking for the best wagon, period, put your money on the Mazda 3, which offers more refined road manners. When equipped with the turbo engine, the PT Cruiser convertible is a strong pick in the drop-top class, offering more versatility than its rivals thanks to its folding rear seats. Still, buyers unconcerned with nostalgic styling cues and this added degree of flexibility will want to test-drive the more refined Toyota Camry Solara or the new Volkswagen Eos before making a decision.