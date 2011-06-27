  1. Home
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinct styling inside and out, roomy cabin with great utility, smooth ride, brisk acceleration on turbo models, value-oriented pricing.
  • Tepid acceleration with the base engine, less-than-stellar fuel economy, awkward seating position for shorter drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser offers utility and brisk acceleration with the turbo model, but unless you're a fan of its retro-themed looks, there are more capable choices to be had.

Vehicle overview

Perhaps the only thing more fascinating than the future is the past. Whether it's losing ourselves in sweeping period films or surrounding ourselves with finely crafted antiques, many of us enjoy journeying back in time. This nostalgia no doubt played a part in the early success of the Chrysler PT Cruiser. Though the fervor has since cooled, this Chrysler sparked a rabid buying frenzy among car shoppers won over by its retro, vaguely art deco aesthetic when it was introduced for model-year 2001.

The 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser is available as both a small wagon and a convertible. The wagon's cabin is roomy and incredibly cargo-friendly, thanks to reconfigurable rear seats and an available fold-flat front passenger seat. The PT Cruiser convertible boasts a folding backseat that's spacious enough for two adults, with a pass-through from the trunk enhancing its versatility.

Most will appreciate the Cruiser's interior. Its balanced dash is highlighted by body-colored panels and a clean-looking gauge cluster bearing a circular motif that's repeated elsewhere in the cabin. The PT Cruiser's plastics are hard but attractively textured, and a host of leather-suede upholstery combinations give it a look more high-end than bargain basement.

When equipped with the base 150-horsepower four-cylinder, the 2007 PT Cruiser feels underpowered. Buyers seeking a more spirited driving experience will want to opt for the GT model, which is powered by a 230-hp turbocharged engine. Touring and Limited models boast a lower-boost, 180-hp version of the turbo offered in the GT.

If retro style is your thing and you're shopping for a compact wagon, you'll enjoy the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, which enjoys better handling than its partner in retro-chic, the Chevy HHR. Just be sure to avoid the base engine. But if you're looking for the best wagon, period, put your money on the Mazda 3, which offers more refined road manners. When equipped with the turbo engine, the PT Cruiser convertible is a strong pick in the drop-top class, offering more versatility than its rivals thanks to its folding rear seats. Still, buyers unconcerned with nostalgic styling cues and this added degree of flexibility will want to test-drive the more refined Toyota Camry Solara or the new Volkswagen Eos before making a decision.

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser models

Chrysler PT Cruiser aficionados may choose between a four-door wagon and a two-door convertible. Wagons come in base, Touring, Limited and GT trim levels. The convertible is offered in base, Touring and GT trim.

Base PT Cruiser wagons offer a CD stereo with an MP3 audio input jack, power windows and locks, and remote keyless entry; base convertibles also feature air-conditioning, power mirrors and a power-folding top. Touring models add air-conditioning and fold-flat passenger seating on the wagon version, and power outlets in both body styles. The Limited wagon ups the ante with upgraded seats (with six-way power adjustment for the driver), 16-inch aluminum wheels, a moonroof and touring suspension. The sporty GT comes standard with sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and leather seats across both body styles. Options include heated seats, satellite radio and an in-dash, six-disc CD changer with MP3 capability.

2007 Highlights

A soft-touch electric liftgate switch is now standard on base models of the Chrysler PT Cruiser wagon, along with remote keyless entry. A console floodlamp is included on all PT Cruiser wagons and convertibles.

Performance & mpg

All base-model 2007 Chrysler PT Cruisers are motivated by a 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 150 hp. It's available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. Optional on Touring and Limited models is a turbocharged version of that engine, which puts out 180 hp. If that's not enough, the performance-oriented GT offers a higher-boost version good for 230 ponies. Turbo-equipped Touring and Limited Cruisers come standard with the automatic, while the GT can take either a manual or automatic.

Safety

ABS is standard on GT models and optional on all other PTs. Four-wheel disc brakes are also included on the GT; Touring and Limited buyers can pick them up by ordering ABS. Side airbags for front occupants are standard on GT and Limited models and optional on base and Touring models. NHTSA crash test scores for Chrysler PT Cruiser models with side airbags come in at four stars for all frontal- and side-impact categories, except for rear side-impact protection, in which the Cruiser earned a perfect five.

Driving

Equipped with either turbocharged engine, the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser doesn't feel like a sports car, but it accelerates smartly once the turbo is spooled up. Buyers will want to avoid the base engine, which leaves the car feeling starved for power. Apart from a wide turning radius, all PTs are easy to steer, and the suspension consistently soaks up road irregularities, yielding a smooth, composed ride. Body roll is evident during cornering, but the PT can still hustle through the curves at a rapid clip, particularly the GT, which has firmer suspension tuning and stickier tires. Strong, reassuring brakes round out the PT's compliant road manners.

Interior

Inside the PT Cruiser, you'll find a spacious and versatile cabin with a retro-themed dash. Taller drivers will find plenty of room to get comfortable, but shorter drivers may not care for the somewhat flat seat design and elevated driving position. The rear seats in both variants are slightly elevated to provide a nice view, and adults will find plenty of head- and legroom. An adjustable parcel shelf makes it easy to secure items behind the backseat in the PT wagon. Remove the rear seats and the wagon boasts an impressive 64.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. Convertibles have a small trunk opening (with an awkward top-hinged lid) but a fairly deep cargo hold with 7.4 cubic feet of space -- expandable to 13 cubes with the seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Excellent car!
Charley,07/27/2015
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I bought mine when it was 9 months old and had 7900 miles. My most expensive repair was $350 for a sensor. It was also my only repair in my ownership of the car other than routine maintenance (battery, tires, oil change). I've owned it over 7 years. Couldn't be more pleased with it.
great 07 cruiser convertible
vwcamperman,03/10/2012
My wife and I bought this car slightly used 4 years ago with 23k on it..It is fun to drive,and one of the most dependable cars ever owned.The vehicle has 70k miles now and minimal maint issues.Brake pads at 50k(Approx 40.00 bucks) and cam sensor at 63k miles..( 39.00 dollar fix)Thats parts only..I do my own maint.Thats it other than a set of tires.We live in a climate with lots of snow and found this car to be unstoppable with studded snow tires on front..Yeah I know.You might be a redneck driving a convertible with studded tires in the winter.LOL.We chose this over the Beetle convertible because it has much better interior room,especially in the back seat where adults can sit comfortably
Lovin the Cruiser
crazyc,01/16/2010
I absolutley love this car. I have always drove Chev and honestly bought this car only because of the price. I bought it as a lease back. I never liked the exterior of the Cruiser and thought they were a "dime a dozen" car. There is a very good reason that you see so many on the roads.....they rock!!! Killer car, I'm driving this thing til it explodes or I die, which ever comes first.
Engine Problems leaking oil
Harv,07/09/2010
Last Year I saw oil in my drive way, took the vehicle to a repair shop they found a leak at the crankshaft front seal. It was replaced and a week later it happened again. Chrysler was notified and they stated that this was a service problem and I would have to have it repaired at my expense (I had insurance to cover it) and it happened again and the insurance Company replaced the Engine. With further investigation we found out that other vehicles with the same engine have had these problems (Sebring/Stratus Sedan & convertibles, and some Caravans caseK93016699).The car now runs good. This was with 44,000 miles worst vehicle ever owned.
See all 85 reviews of the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Overview

The Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: PT Cruiser Convertible, PT Cruiser Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 4A), GT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

