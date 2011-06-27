  1. Home
Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,615
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,615
200 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity92.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4383 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,615
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,615
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
