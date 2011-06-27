Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Still haven't filled up cawwilson , 05/19/2017 Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful We've put 800 miles on our new van and have yet to fill the tank up from the full tank that the dealer provided. The van takes approximately 12 hours to fully charge on a 120V wall outlet and will travel 40 miles solely on electricity. This is basically as far as we travel in a days time for preschool, groceries, friends, and errands. Once you run out of battery the gasoline engine kicks in however, it is so subtle that you cannot even feel or hear the difference. The interior rivals that of a high end luxury vehicle and the technology is second to none. We can even remote start the van through an app on our smartphones! The trip computer is telling me that we are averaging 48 MPG on the gas engine, so even if you run out of electricity the van is extremely fuel efficient due to the hybrid technology. This is my first Chrysler product that I've ever owned, but I'm seriously thinking about buying another after owning this for a month. This is the ultimate family hauler, and I'm so glad that I waited for this van instead of going ahead with an Odyssey or Sienna. Don't think twice, just buy this van! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Welcome to the future Roumen , 05/18/2017 Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful You charge it at home for 2 hours and drive 33 miles on electric battery power. If you read this in about 5 years, this may not be news to you, but now it is great news. Ride in comfort short or long trips. Parks itself. Accelerates and brakes itself, even warns you if you have a car close by, in front, behind, on the side. Get close to the line and it will pull your wheel in. I know, right, future man? It has been now more than 2 years since we bought it, we drive it every day, charge it, drive it, charge it... We put gas in only when we take a road trip. Very quiet even with gas engine on, I guess because of the active noise cancellation. Vented seats save our asses in the desert. We had to purchase a spare tire set and only load it in the back (there is no dedicated space) when we go on longer trips. Don't buy the in-car WiFi, it is slow 3G, your phone is better. The sliding door is temperamental, does not close each time, the assembly behind the rear view mirror unglued from the glass, you can hear some squeaks of the rubber seals when driven on rougher roads. When the lead batter goes dead, no usual car guy workaround works, the car must be taken to the dealership and multiple computers reset, which means that the tow truck has to take it there. You can run the weekly store supply with the car in the day and take your daughter to the prom in the evening. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this car john h , 01/04/2018 Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The car isn't really a hybrid - even in city driving the gas engine kicks in; the hybrid charge discharges fairly quickly; I also own a Prius and the hybrid battery charges during driving, not so for the Pacifica; instrumentation technology is superb - when I bought the car I didn't remember that the light switch was on the dash - I touched the screen, scrolled to the info icon and entered "lights" and the screen displayed the page - very user friendly; all of the features are easy to follow - heat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, etc.; the vehicle accelerates quickly; the middle seats are easily removed (if necessary); it's fun getting used to the automatic settings - rain sensing wipers, dimming headlights; navigation works great; height challenged people may have difficulty getting in from the outside; my wife feels that the legroom in the second row is somewhat tight; I am the main driver so I cannot speak to the comfort of passenger seat, second row seat, or third row; have had the car only 2,000 miles, so am still learning and experiencing the many features of this car; should have had windows tinted; haven't driven the car enough miles yet to determine mpg, and other information - reliability, rain/snow, mechanical; usually drive about 24,000 per year between both cars; THIS is now July - I use the car mostly for local driving (at the moment); I put gas in the minivan on January 25, drove 1051 miles through April 24, and filled the pacifica again with 9.52 gallons MEANING that the average was 110 miles per gallon, very few of the miles were more than 30 miles round-trip, most were 10 miles round-trip; since April 24, I have driven 840 miles, the gas gauge is still above 1/2 full; I use the charging cord that came with minivan, and charging takes a long time (after returning from errands I charge the vehicle which takes about 2 hours to fully charge 100% from 88%; our electric bill to charge the pacifica has not increased significantly; I enjoy driving this vehicle and am enjoying learning more about its features and accessories; I am glad that I made the purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

bigproblems with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid Rick Dunemn , 02/01/2018 Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful We purchased our new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid new in January 2017, from the dealer. It's delivery was delayed because of a safety recall while it was in transit and it has been in the shop for nine out of the last 12 months with parts being unavailable. Dealership works great with us, but the problem is with the Chrysler support team. it's as though Their belief is if you ignore The problem long enough it'll go away, the entertainment system has been down for the last six months with parts unavailable. Sliding doors will open when car is placed into park, liftgate does not want to stay open, blind spot indicators are intermittent, power windows are intermittent, transmission does not want to come out of parking gear, cannot adjust brightness of the dash lightsor the interior lights. These are just a few of the many problems we've had with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid! This minivan was on national safety recall from June 5 Until September 13, and It's Sat on dealers lot for four months because Parts were unavailable from Chrysler during this time it was deemed to be unsafe to drive by the federal government! Car stoped running on the freeway, but the bright side is that if the car is not running then this really improves the gas mileage. initiated lemon law lawsuit, Chrysler has offered to replace it with a 2018 Pacifica hybred but under their terms we will lose almost $4000 in the deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse