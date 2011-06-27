The New Yorker is a pleasure to own and drive. My lovely white New Yorker has proven itself to be a real value. Excellent body and chassis integrity as well as fit and finish. Reliable, powerful and economical 3.5L engine is bulletproof. The seats are some of the most comfortable I've ever sat in. Frankly, at 14 years old, only one item now fails to function: the A/C compressor. This is my daily driver and the second Chrysler LH sedan I've owned (previously a 95 Concorde..also superb). With its robust engine, tight steering and larger 16" tires (Kelly Charger) it handles the highway beautifully. The styling is timeless and tasteful. I love my New Yorker and am proud to drive it everywhere.

Read more