Consumer Rating
(12)
1995 Chrysler New Yorker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes to the New Yorker this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler New Yorker.

5(59%)
4(8%)
3(25%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best ever
jweener,02/09/2003
I purchased this vehicle used with over 100k Miles,and currntly over 121K Miles with no major expense to date. I purchased from a small local dealer for ~ $3900. Best deal and car I've had. I have had many Ford/Mercury big boys, Grand Marquis, etc. They had power, but this one has it all, especially comfort and reliabilty, sorry they (Chrysler) stopped making it... :>(
NewYorker state of mind...get it!
AllanNorthBflo,11/19/2009
The New Yorker is a pleasure to own and drive. My lovely white New Yorker has proven itself to be a real value. Excellent body and chassis integrity as well as fit and finish. Reliable, powerful and economical 3.5L engine is bulletproof. The seats are some of the most comfortable I've ever sat in. Frankly, at 14 years old, only one item now fails to function: the A/C compressor. This is my daily driver and the second Chrysler LH sedan I've owned (previously a 95 Concorde..also superb). With its robust engine, tight steering and larger 16" tires (Kelly Charger) it handles the highway beautifully. The styling is timeless and tasteful. I love my New Yorker and am proud to drive it everywhere.
best vehicle to own and drive
goldreyer,12/27/2006
i bought my with 37,000 miles. never had a problem yet. it'll last me about 8 more years.
Terrible
Not Very Good,06/16/2008
I've replaced the engine, timing belt, water pump, tensioner, inner tie rods, radiator and thermostat. The a/c compressor is seized, 2 dummy lights are on and can't be reset, fuel sending unit doesn't work. What is to like? A person would think by now I've fixed all the problems and should have no more to worry about. However I believe this isn't the case. I would recommend this car to absolutely no one. Absolutely terrible.
See all 12 reviews of the 1995 Chrysler New Yorker
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chrysler New Yorker

Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker Overview

The Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

