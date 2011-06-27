I purchased this car used witho about 54000 miles on it. It was roomy comfortable and stylish with nice power and a smooth ride. None of that matters compared to the engine and transmission troubles I had. I Had to have the engine replaced twice and the transmission wouldnt shift out of 2nd most of the time after 80,000 miles. I would often. smell burning something or other from time to time. The car died two years befor I finished paying for it. I will never purchase another chrysler. The service department at the dealership lied to me about it not having any oil when the engine went but thats the first thing I checked when it did. Plus if it had an oil leak that was their responsibility.

