  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1994 Chrysler New Yorker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler New Yorker for Sale
List Price Estimate
$665 - $1,603
Used New Yorker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

An all-new New Yorker debuts. Improved handling, styling and luxury mark a significant improvement for this nameplate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chrysler New Yorker.

5(37%)
4(50%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love My New-to-me New Yorker
arune,03/03/2011
I spend a lot of time in my vehicles and want comfort for long days. The NYer has the most comfortable drivers seat ever! While I love and have mostly driving European cars, I am a bit old for getting in and out of MGBs, Fiats and Alfas. The bouncing is not a joy and performance is not - at my age - all that important (but this car has a lot). i bought this car with 240,000 km on the clock, which sounds like a lot but averages out to less than 10K be year. Well maintained, the few minor blemishes were easy to fix - a broken power antenna, replacing the broken front marker lights, and such. Aluminum rims for $60 ea.
1994 New Yorker (found myself a lemon)
rpower,07/23/2003
Very nice car to drive. However, I believe that I found a number of problems with the car over the past 2.5 years since purchasing used with low milage. Chrome strips on the sides fell off (minor problem) a couple of times, and took away from the overall look of the car. Frequent problems with ball joints, wheel bearings, sway bars, and tie rods. In the past 2 years, all of these front end parts have been replaced once, some twice, causing much annoyance and costing a great deal. The sad part is, the vast majority of my driving is on the highway. I am told that sway bars and ball joints are problems common to all Chryslers
1994 NEW YORKER / PERSONAL REVIEW
BEBOONE,06/06/2002
I really like my New Yorker. It's quick, handles nicely, large enough for five adults and has a trunk like a cavern. But for the trunk area, it cuts a sleek profile. Weak points: That big trunk makes it hard to see when in "Reverse", the vehicle has above-average road noise and the headlights are mostinadequate. I won't trade it until the wheels fall off, though.
What a pile of
Can I getsum quality,01/02/2010
I purchased this car used witho about 54000 miles on it. It was roomy comfortable and stylish with nice power and a smooth ride. None of that matters compared to the engine and transmission troubles I had. I Had to have the engine replaced twice and the transmission wouldnt shift out of 2nd most of the time after 80,000 miles. I would often. smell burning something or other from time to time. The car died two years befor I finished paying for it. I will never purchase another chrysler. The service department at the dealership lied to me about it not having any oil when the engine went but thats the first thing I checked when it did. Plus if it had an oil leak that was their responsibility.
See all 8 reviews of the 1994 Chrysler New Yorker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chrysler New Yorker

Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker Overview

The Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chrysler New Yorkers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chrysler New Yorker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker.

Can't find a used 1994 Chrysler New Yorkers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,309.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,653.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,200.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,782.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chrysler New Yorker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler New Yorker lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles