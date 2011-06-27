Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker Consumer Reviews
Best ever
I purchased this vehicle used with over 100k Miles,and currntly over 121K Miles with no major expense to date. I purchased from a small local dealer for ~ $3900. Best deal and car I've had. I have had many Ford/Mercury big boys, Grand Marquis, etc. They had power, but this one has it all, especially comfort and reliabilty, sorry they (Chrysler) stopped making it... :>(
NewYorker state of mind...get it!
The New Yorker is a pleasure to own and drive. My lovely white New Yorker has proven itself to be a real value. Excellent body and chassis integrity as well as fit and finish. Reliable, powerful and economical 3.5L engine is bulletproof. The seats are some of the most comfortable I've ever sat in. Frankly, at 14 years old, only one item now fails to function: the A/C compressor. This is my daily driver and the second Chrysler LH sedan I've owned (previously a 95 Concorde..also superb). With its robust engine, tight steering and larger 16" tires (Kelly Charger) it handles the highway beautifully. The styling is timeless and tasteful. I love my New Yorker and am proud to drive it everywhere.
best vehicle to own and drive
i bought my with 37,000 miles. never had a problem yet. it'll last me about 8 more years.
Terrible
I've replaced the engine, timing belt, water pump, tensioner, inner tie rods, radiator and thermostat. The a/c compressor is seized, 2 dummy lights are on and can't be reset, fuel sending unit doesn't work. What is to like? A person would think by now I've fixed all the problems and should have no more to worry about. However I believe this isn't the case. I would recommend this car to absolutely no one. Absolutely terrible.
What a deal!
My family of four has enjoyed this luxury sports sedan for over four years now. It has provided up to SIX members of the "lard-as" family as we are called, with several trips to TCBY and Dairy queen for hevenly treats when the temperature has been a 100+ degrees. It has very reliable. The only complaint is that I have had to replace both tie rod ends, this may be because my wife has swerved to try and run over me more than once...Not really! I would recommend this car to anyone. Go Chrysler, Go!
