We bought this for our son. The car seems real nice so far. It handles well now that we changed the rear air shocks. The thing that you need to know about this car is that it has an electronic control transmission. My mechanic told me to make sure that you come to a complete stop at stop signs. I am happy to have an old mopar friend that gives us these little ideas on how to treat an older car. We have the 3.3 V6 and it is plenty of power for the car. The interior is very plush and and has never been smoked in. The exterior is really clean for the age. Our son should have a good car for sometime as long as he does his maintenance on it. So far so good.

