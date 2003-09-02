Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker for Sale Near Me

1 listings
New Yorker Reviews & Specs
  • 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
    used

    1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue

    112,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1995 Chrysler New Yorker

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler New Yorker

Best ever
jweener,02/09/2003
I purchased this vehicle used with over 100k Miles,and currntly over 121K Miles with no major expense to date. I purchased from a small local dealer for ~ $3900. Best deal and car I've had. I have had many Ford/Mercury big boys, Grand Marquis, etc. They had power, but this one has it all, especially comfort and reliabilty, sorry they (Chrysler) stopped making it... :>(
