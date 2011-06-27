1992 Chrysler New Yorker Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$662 - $1,598
Used New Yorker for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Revised styling results in rounded front and rear corners on Chrysler's midsized luxury cars. The landau top is reintroduced and an electromagnetic mirror is added to the options list.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chrysler New Yorker.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rich H,05/07/2002
This is definitely an 'old time American car'. The suspension is heavily ride balanced; it doesn't like corners. Comfort for four is excellent; it's a little narrow for five but if they're not big people it should be fine. Leg room is wonderful. The doors open wide for easy access. The 3.3L engine is a jewel, and is known for being very reliable. Transmission requires Mopar-spec fluid. Control placement is decent; it's easy to hit the wrong button on the window/lock controls though. Eight way seat adjustment is wonderful. The radio hides behind the column mounted gear shift. Overall, a great highway cruiser that's done well for us.
XCNW,10/21/2009
This is a great car. Rides like a Cadillac. The fuel economy is so so. But a very comfortable and reliable car. Its 3.3 L V6 engine runs ever so smoothly. My car has almost 200k miles on it, thanks to a reconstructed transmission. yet the car still idels smooth, and takes off smoothly. A great, reliable vehicle!
josie379,05/14/2014
My car has just over 100K miles, the tranny was rebuilt last year along with a new rack and pinion. I have owned this car since 2005 and am the second owner. I have been told by my mechanic that he thinks the timing chain is ready to go, he hears a rattle deep in the motor but the car runs great..I have already put in several thousand dollars to keep this car on the road, I love it. I want to fix it again but wondering when do I give up and get rid of it?
JEFFERY SMITH,08/08/2008
Our New Yorker Salon is a great highway car. We've made two trips to Florida this year (over 2,000 miles round trip) with no problems whatsoever. Using cruise control and averaging 64 mph we've averaged 26 to 27 miles per gallon. Not bad for Lee Iaccoca era technology!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the New Yorker
Related Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019