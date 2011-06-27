  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1992 Chrysler New Yorker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chrysler New Yorker for Sale
List Price Estimate
$662 - $1,598
Used New Yorker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Revised styling results in rounded front and rear corners on Chrysler's midsized luxury cars. The landau top is reintroduced and an electromagnetic mirror is added to the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chrysler New Yorker.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
Rich H,05/07/2002
This is definitely an 'old time American car'. The suspension is heavily ride balanced; it doesn't like corners. Comfort for four is excellent; it's a little narrow for five but if they're not big people it should be fine. Leg room is wonderful. The doors open wide for easy access. The 3.3L engine is a jewel, and is known for being very reliable. Transmission requires Mopar-spec fluid. Control placement is decent; it's easy to hit the wrong button on the window/lock controls though. Eight way seat adjustment is wonderful. The radio hides behind the column mounted gear shift. Overall, a great highway cruiser that's done well for us.
1992 Chrysler Newyorker 5th Ave.
XCNW,10/21/2009
This is a great car. Rides like a Cadillac. The fuel economy is so so. But a very comfortable and reliable car. Its 3.3 L V6 engine runs ever so smoothly. My car has almost 200k miles on it, thanks to a reconstructed transmission. yet the car still idels smooth, and takes off smoothly. A great, reliable vehicle!
Should I trade it in?
josie379,05/14/2014
My car has just over 100K miles, the tranny was rebuilt last year along with a new rack and pinion. I have owned this car since 2005 and am the second owner. I have been told by my mechanic that he thinks the timing chain is ready to go, he hears a rattle deep in the motor but the car runs great..I have already put in several thousand dollars to keep this car on the road, I love it. I want to fix it again but wondering when do I give up and get rid of it?
Great highway car
JEFFERY SMITH,08/08/2008
Our New Yorker Salon is a great highway car. We've made two trips to Florida this year (over 2,000 miles round trip) with no problems whatsoever. Using cruise control and averaging 64 mph we've averaged 26 to 27 miles per gallon. Not bad for Lee Iaccoca era technology!
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Chrysler New Yorker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chrysler New Yorker

Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Overview

The Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan, and Salon 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker?

