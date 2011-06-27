This is definitely an 'old time American car'. The suspension is heavily ride balanced; it doesn't like corners. Comfort for four is excellent; it's a little narrow for five but if they're not big people it should be fine. Leg room is wonderful. The doors open wide for easy access. The 3.3L engine is a jewel, and is known for being very reliable. Transmission requires Mopar-spec fluid. Control placement is decent; it's easy to hit the wrong button on the window/lock controls though. Eight way seat adjustment is wonderful. The radio hides behind the column mounted gear shift. Overall, a great highway cruiser that's done well for us.

Read more