1991 Chrysler New Yorker Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$661 - $1,595
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes for the 1991 New Yorker.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Cyn74,07/12/2006
I LOVE my car!!!. I sell Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep and I have to tell you, this New Yorker beats the comfort of these new beasts....Hands down. There was a small problem with the shift sensing system...but aside from that...this car is a comfy trooper. It took me to Las Vegas and back and I felt like I was driving in a recliner on clouds the WHOLE trip. I love this car!!!
bob smith jsckaon,04/18/2003
Car runs great but but but the electrical system is in need of help.
Chris,09/11/2007
I like this car a lot. Had to replace the waterpump at 41000- it's been sitting for a year and the bearings probably rusted. Aparently it's tricky to get the accessory belt correctly on for this car. The place that replaced the waterpump for me didn't get it right so I had to take it to another shop. If you notice smell of burnt rubber from the belt and the heat gauge goes up too high and the A/C isn't working anymore, they just need to get the belt on right- nothing else. The shift shock from the transmission is very noticable- old technology I guess. It's stupid that the waterpump is on the serpentine belt- that's for accessories only. It has a timing chain not a belt which is nice.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
