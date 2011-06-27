  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1991 Chrysler New Yorker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for the 1991 New Yorker.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chrysler New Yorker.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luv It!!!
Cyn74,07/12/2006
I LOVE my car!!!. I sell Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep and I have to tell you, this New Yorker beats the comfort of these new beasts....Hands down. There was a small problem with the shift sensing system...but aside from that...this car is a comfy trooper. It took me to Las Vegas and back and I felt like I was driving in a recliner on clouds the WHOLE trip. I love this car!!!
new car
bob smith jsckaon,04/18/2003
Car runs great but but but the electrical system is in need of help.
1991 New Yorker Salon
Chris,09/11/2007
I like this car a lot. Had to replace the waterpump at 41000- it's been sitting for a year and the bearings probably rusted. Aparently it's tricky to get the accessory belt correctly on for this car. The place that replaced the waterpump for me didn't get it right so I had to take it to another shop. If you notice smell of burnt rubber from the belt and the heat gauge goes up too high and the A/C isn't working anymore, they just need to get the belt on right- nothing else. The shift shock from the transmission is very noticable- old technology I guess. It's stupid that the waterpump is on the serpentine belt- that's for accessories only. It has a timing chain not a belt which is nice.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Chrysler New Yorker
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chrysler New Yorker

Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker Overview

The Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan, and Salon 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chrysler New Yorkers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chrysler New Yorker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chrysler New Yorker.

Can't find a used 1991 Chrysler New Yorkers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,797.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,170.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,170.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chrysler New Yorker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

