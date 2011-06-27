  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1990 Chrysler New Yorker Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler New Yorker for Sale
List Price Estimate
$767 - $1,851
Used New Yorker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The New Yorker Landau and Salon models are introduced to the New Yorker lineup, as is a Chrysler-built 3.3-liter V6 engine. A new four-speed automatic is mated to the new powerplant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chrysler New Yorker.

5(44%)
4(45%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best car
Sierra,10/15/2002
this car is reliable. It corners like a boat is not highly rated in performance catagory. Engine has all the gusto you need, and is responsive and fine running. very smooth. the int. is comfy and it has everything you need. The trunk release in the glove box! now whos idea was that? gas mileage is good 26 hwy
why buy a caddy?
DALE MCCARTNEY,12/07/2006
no major problems with this car at 98,560 miles, other than replacement of 16 year old gaskets and other normal maintenance. great value for the money with all the buttons minus leather seats. very satisfied with my car.
Satisfied Owner
RobInPA,04/16/2002
Purchased the car used in 1996 from a dealer - no warranty offered. No waranty wasn't a problem, I had no problems other than normal wear and tear since. The most significant problems I had was needing a new fuel and water pump, and that was pretty recent. Bottom edge of rear trunk lid is rusting, seems to be a problem with many of this model I see on the road. The interior has held up well with the exception of the faux wood door trim which popped off all four doors. Overall I have no regrets and would purchase another.
Problems Driving off Lot
Paul5924,08/24/2002
This car is comfortable, has all the amenities needed for a Sunday Drive. Air conditioning and alternater died as I drove off the lot, luckly, the dealer replaced both these items at no cost because my back tires still on his curb! Everything else works great, everything in tact. It is a sporty kind of car with the hidden head lamps, kinda fun to drive. Passengers in rear seats say the ride is smooth and comfy.
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Chrysler New Yorker
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Chrysler New Yorker

Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker Overview

The Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include Landau 4dr Sedan, Salon 4dr Sedan, Mark Cross 4dr Sedan, Fifth Avenue 4dr Sedan, and Fifth Avenue Mark Cross 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Chrysler New Yorkers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Chrysler New Yorker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker.

Can't find a used 1990 Chrysler New Yorkers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,908.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,498.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,166.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Chrysler New Yorker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler New Yorker lease specials

Related Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles