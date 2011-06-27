Purchased the car used in 1996 from a dealer - no warranty offered. No waranty wasn't a problem, I had no problems other than normal wear and tear since. The most significant problems I had was needing a new fuel and water pump, and that was pretty recent. Bottom edge of rear trunk lid is rusting, seems to be a problem with many of this model I see on the road. The interior has held up well with the exception of the faux wood door trim which popped off all four doors. Overall I have no regrets and would purchase another.

Read more