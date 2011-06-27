1990 Chrysler New Yorker Review
List Price Estimate
$767 - $1,851
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The New Yorker Landau and Salon models are introduced to the New Yorker lineup, as is a Chrysler-built 3.3-liter V6 engine. A new four-speed automatic is mated to the new powerplant.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chrysler New Yorker.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sierra,10/15/2002
this car is reliable. It corners like a boat is not highly rated in performance catagory. Engine has all the gusto you need, and is responsive and fine running. very smooth. the int. is comfy and it has everything you need. The trunk release in the glove box! now whos idea was that? gas mileage is good 26 hwy
DALE MCCARTNEY,12/07/2006
no major problems with this car at 98,560 miles, other than replacement of 16 year old gaskets and other normal maintenance. great value for the money with all the buttons minus leather seats. very satisfied with my car.
RobInPA,04/16/2002
Purchased the car used in 1996 from a dealer - no warranty offered. No waranty wasn't a problem, I had no problems other than normal wear and tear since. The most significant problems I had was needing a new fuel and water pump, and that was pretty recent. Bottom edge of rear trunk lid is rusting, seems to be a problem with many of this model I see on the road. The interior has held up well with the exception of the faux wood door trim which popped off all four doors. Overall I have no regrets and would purchase another.
Paul5924,08/24/2002
This car is comfortable, has all the amenities needed for a Sunday Drive. Air conditioning and alternater died as I drove off the lot, luckly, the dealer replaced both these items at no cost because my back tires still on his curb! Everything else works great, everything in tact. It is a sporty kind of car with the hidden head lamps, kinda fun to drive. Passengers in rear seats say the ride is smooth and comfy.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
