Since 1939, Americans have been able to enter a Chrysler dealer and order a New Yorker. Not all of the vehicles that have worn this nameplate have been worthy of the premium connotations conjured by the name (the K-Car based iterations of the mid-eighties come immediately to mind), but the latest model is definitely one of the best.
This year marks the end of the line for the New Yorker nomenclature. The current car shares its body, interior and powertrain with a sport-luxury variant called the LHS, and customers have decided that the more subdued look of the LHS is what they want. Seventy percent of the cars sold in this two model series are of the LHS variety, and Chrysler is canceling the New Yorker after a short 1996 production run.
The difference between the models is slight. The base New Yorker can be equipped to LHS standards, but offers a less-expensive alternative to the fully loaded LHS. New Yorkers also have more chrome trim, and standard equipment includes a front bench seat that allows the car to carry six passengers. By moving the bench seat to the options list of the LHS, Chrysler has done away with the need for a New Yorker in the lineup.
For its final year, the New Yorker gets more standard equipment, a quieter interior, revised sound systems and a HomeLink Universal Transmitter for the garage door. Four new colors are also available.
The New Yorker is a large, speedy, luxurious sedan. Styling, like most Chrysler products these days, is attractive and contemporary, with a dash of retro thrown in for spice. Front-wheel drive and V6 power differentiate it from big honkers like the Buick Roadmaster and Ford Crown Victoria, and we prefer the less traditional interior of the Chrysler to those two jumbo sedans. Order a slow-selling 1996 New Yorker in one of the new color choices, and you're guaranteed to take possession of one car that won't be headed your way on the other side of the double yellow every time you get behind the wheel.
My New Yorker was the best US car I ever owned. Chrysler Corp. discontinued this model which I believe was a mistake since they worked out all the bugs. Other than turn-ups, the A/C and car radio I started having major repairs only in these last four years. Bad roads were taken in stride; mileage 23/33 using cruse control; plenty of room front and back, and truck. First major repair: engine mounts. Electrical problem: none until now - water leakage to cable connection. Engine would not start - mech. bypassed connection. Now engine idles rough due to leaking "brake power booster".
My 1995 New yorker LH is the best car I ever owned. It handled superbly and it's economy was astounding. I'd get 30 miles per gallon at 55 miles per hour. I learned to drive economically by paying attention to the computer which told me the mileage I was getting as I drove. I bought it when it had 200000 miles on it. I never had to add oil if I changed every 5000 miles. It was the most comfortable car I ever owned. I loved it's climate control
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|214 hp @ 5850 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1996 Chrysler New Yorker is the 1996 Chrysler New Yorker 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
The Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker is offered in the following submodels: New Yorker Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1996 Chrysler New Yorker and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1996 New Yorker 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1996 New Yorker.
Find a new Chrysler New Yorker for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,660.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,613.
