Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,804
|$18,261
|$20,890
|Clean
|$12,491
|$16,555
|$18,896
|Average
|$9,866
|$13,143
|$14,908
|Rough
|$7,240
|$9,730
|$10,919
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,001
|$21,747
|$25,652
|Clean
|$13,575
|$19,715
|$23,203
|Average
|$10,722
|$15,651
|$18,305
|Rough
|$7,868
|$11,587
|$13,408
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,590
|$12,452
|$14,688
|Clean
|$7,773
|$11,289
|$13,286
|Average
|$6,139
|$8,962
|$10,482
|Rough
|$4,506
|$6,635
|$7,678
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,151
|$25,795
|$28,616
|Clean
|$19,139
|$23,385
|$25,884
|Average
|$15,117
|$18,564
|$20,421
|Rough
|$11,094
|$13,744
|$14,958