Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,885$11,776$13,639
Clean$8,219$10,896$12,578
Average$6,889$9,136$10,456
Rough$5,558$7,376$8,334
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,843$11,762$13,642
Clean$8,180$10,883$12,581
Average$6,856$9,125$10,459
Rough$5,532$7,367$8,336
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,476$11,312$13,137
Clean$7,842$10,467$12,115
Average$6,572$8,776$10,072
Rough$5,303$7,086$8,028
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,232$11,349$13,340
Clean$7,616$10,501$12,303
Average$6,383$8,805$10,227
Rough$5,150$7,109$8,152
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,195$11,019$12,834
Clean$7,581$10,196$11,836
Average$6,354$8,549$9,839
Rough$5,126$6,902$7,843
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,975$11,869$13,734
Clean$8,302$10,982$12,666
Average$6,958$9,208$10,529
Rough$5,614$7,434$8,393
FAQ

The value of a used 2009 Nissan 350Z ranges from $5,126 to $12,834, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.