Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,885
|$11,776
|$13,639
|Clean
|$8,219
|$10,896
|$12,578
|Average
|$6,889
|$9,136
|$10,456
|Rough
|$5,558
|$7,376
|$8,334
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,843
|$11,762
|$13,642
|Clean
|$8,180
|$10,883
|$12,581
|Average
|$6,856
|$9,125
|$10,459
|Rough
|$5,532
|$7,367
|$8,336
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,476
|$11,312
|$13,137
|Clean
|$7,842
|$10,467
|$12,115
|Average
|$6,572
|$8,776
|$10,072
|Rough
|$5,303
|$7,086
|$8,028
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,232
|$11,349
|$13,340
|Clean
|$7,616
|$10,501
|$12,303
|Average
|$6,383
|$8,805
|$10,227
|Rough
|$5,150
|$7,109
|$8,152
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,195
|$11,019
|$12,834
|Clean
|$7,581
|$10,196
|$11,836
|Average
|$6,354
|$8,549
|$9,839
|Rough
|$5,126
|$6,902
|$7,843
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,975
|$11,869
|$13,734
|Clean
|$8,302
|$10,982
|$12,666
|Average
|$6,958
|$9,208
|$10,529
|Rough
|$5,614
|$7,434
|$8,393