Estimated values
2016 Scion iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,859
|$10,498
|$13,256
|Clean
|$7,566
|$10,114
|$12,741
|Average
|$6,980
|$9,345
|$11,711
|Rough
|$6,394
|$8,576
|$10,681
Estimated values
2016 Scion iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,270
|$10,944
|$13,741
|Clean
|$7,962
|$10,544
|$13,208
|Average
|$7,346
|$9,742
|$12,140
|Rough
|$6,729
|$8,941
|$11,072