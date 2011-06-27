Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla GT-S Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,841
|Clean
|$548
|$1,252
|$1,628
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$779