Estimated values
2003 Subaru Baja AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,953
|$4,694
|$5,646
|Clean
|$2,668
|$4,237
|$5,092
|Average
|$2,096
|$3,323
|$3,985
|Rough
|$1,524
|$2,409
|$2,877
2003 Subaru Baja Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,365
|$3,661
|$4,369
|Clean
|$2,136
|$3,305
|$3,941
|Average
|$1,679
|$2,592
|$3,084
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,879
|$2,226
2003 Subaru Baja AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,543
|$3,702
|$4,336
|Clean
|$2,297
|$3,341
|$3,911
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,620
|$3,060
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,900
|$2,210
2003 Subaru Baja Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,092
|$2,350
|Clean
|$1,469
|$1,889
|$2,119
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,481
|$1,658
|Rough
|$839
|$1,074
|$1,197