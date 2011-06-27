Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model X P90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,334
|$58,604
|$60,012
|Clean
|$55,652
|$56,862
|$58,164
|Average
|$52,288
|$53,378
|$54,468
|Rough
|$48,925
|$49,893
|$50,772
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model X 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,787
|$55,603
|$57,551
|Clean
|$52,210
|$53,950
|$55,779
|Average
|$49,054
|$50,644
|$52,234
|Rough
|$45,898
|$47,338
|$48,690
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model X 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,274
|$52,261
|$54,375
|Clean
|$48,799
|$50,708
|$52,700
|Average
|$45,850
|$47,600
|$49,351
|Rough
|$42,900
|$44,493
|$46,002