Estimated values
2002 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$1,979
|$2,248
|Clean
|$1,310
|$1,779
|$2,024
|Average
|$1,018
|$1,381
|$1,577
|Rough
|$725
|$982
|$1,130
Estimated values
2002 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$1,922
|$2,186
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,728
|$1,968
|Average
|$985
|$1,341
|$1,533
|Rough
|$702
|$953
|$1,098
Estimated values
2002 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,276
|$2,571
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,046
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,588
|$1,803
|Rough
|$847
|$1,129
|$1,292
Estimated values
2002 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,073
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,379
|$1,864
|$2,116
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,446
|$1,648
|Rough
|$763
|$1,028
|$1,181