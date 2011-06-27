2003 Chrysler 300M Review
- Performance with room for the whole family, low price.
- Automatic only, lacks key features, low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A big, brash American luxury sedan that can make time on a twisty road.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Chrysler introduces the option of a factory-installed Sirius Satellite Radio, a first for Chrysler vehicles. Other changes to the 2003 Chrysler 300M include an updated audio system that features a six-disc CD changer in place of the old four-disc unit.
businessharmon,01/17/2015
Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car in 2012 with 115,000 miles on it and Route 66 extended warranty. At first it was really fun to drive it handled great, sounded great really comfortable. In 2013 it had a Rod berring issue and the engine had to be replaced. It was replaced with a new engine with 80k mi. it lasted a year December 2014 with rod berring issues again. Replaced it again with 80k mi costing $1,100 (only cause its bank owned). The Chrysler 300m special has a bad engine which is the EGK engine only made for the Special with 255hp. Chrysler never recalled it. So if you buy this car at 115k and its the Special get ready for a Headache.
mrnest,05/29/2010
Purchased new in '03. Car has a bit over 100k on it now and has never had a single problem. Up to spec with most new cars in terms of power, handling, looks, overall enjoyability. Interior should be an upgrade from standard Chrysler fare for the 300m but is okay with the carbon fiber trim though. Car has plenty of power, interior room, great handling, and is stone cold reliable. The 18" wheels definitely make the car noisier, though. Also, the "special" is lower in the front so watch out for those high curbs! If you hit one it can bring the bumper out of alignment. Drawbacks of having a performance car. Absolutely love this car, they should have kept this one and made the newer 300 separate
nhevinw007,07/26/2011
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
There is only one brand that where there are actual websites dedicated to the hate of these vehicles and all things the terrible company makes. The exterior of this vehicle is fairly nice, and the interior is roomy and comfortable. That is the good. It chews up rotors and pads. The paint started coming off at 90,000 miles. I have replaced 7 crank shaft sensors, 5 cam shaft sensors, 1 A/C compressor, at least 9 windshield wipers, and the oil has leaked since the week we bought it. It stalls all the time, and now the tranny is starting to go out. All I do is feel sorry for anyone who buys a car made by this company. [violative content deleted]
CoolRunning,07/20/2008
I traded my 1999 300M for my 2003 300M Special and never regretted it. Both are fine cars, but the Special was spectacular in comparison. It had larger wheels, better suspension, better looks, two tone interior and I feel like it even performed better. Both cars were equipped with a full load of features like the sun roof, CD changer, premium sound system and full leather interior, heated and full power.
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
