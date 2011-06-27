  1. Home
2003 Chrysler 300M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Performance with room for the whole family, low price.
  • Automatic only, lacks key features, low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A big, brash American luxury sedan that can make time on a twisty road.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, Chrysler introduces the option of a factory-installed Sirius Satellite Radio, a first for Chrysler vehicles. Other changes to the 2003 Chrysler 300M include an updated audio system that features a six-disc CD changer in place of the old four-disc unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler 300M.

5(67%)
4(20%)
3(11%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
64 reviews
See all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love Hate Relationship (stay away from the special)
businessharmon,01/17/2015
Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car in 2012 with 115,000 miles on it and Route 66 extended warranty. At first it was really fun to drive it handled great, sounded great really comfortable. In 2013 it had a Rod berring issue and the engine had to be replaced. It was replaced with a new engine with 80k mi. it lasted a year December 2014 with rod berring issues again. Replaced it again with 80k mi costing $1,100 (only cause its bank owned). The Chrysler 300m special has a bad engine which is the EGK engine only made for the Special with 255hp. Chrysler never recalled it. So if you buy this car at 115k and its the Special get ready for a Headache.
Chrysler is hit and miss, 300m is a hit!
mrnest,05/29/2010
Purchased new in '03. Car has a bit over 100k on it now and has never had a single problem. Up to spec with most new cars in terms of power, handling, looks, overall enjoyability. Interior should be an upgrade from standard Chrysler fare for the 300m but is okay with the carbon fiber trim though. Car has plenty of power, interior room, great handling, and is stone cold reliable. The 18" wheels definitely make the car noisier, though. Also, the "special" is lower in the front so watch out for those high curbs! If you hit one it can bring the bumper out of alignment. Drawbacks of having a performance car. Absolutely love this car, they should have kept this one and made the newer 300 separate
Worst car ever made and worst ever owned
nhevinw007,07/26/2011
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
There is only one brand that where there are actual websites dedicated to the hate of these vehicles and all things the terrible company makes. The exterior of this vehicle is fairly nice, and the interior is roomy and comfortable. That is the good. It chews up rotors and pads. The paint started coming off at 90,000 miles. I have replaced 7 crank shaft sensors, 5 cam shaft sensors, 1 A/C compressor, at least 9 windshield wipers, and the oil has leaked since the week we bought it. It stalls all the time, and now the tranny is starting to go out. All I do is feel sorry for anyone who buys a car made by this company. [violative content deleted]
The Beauty of the Special
CoolRunning,07/20/2008
I traded my 1999 300M for my 2003 300M Special and never regretted it. Both are fine cars, but the Special was spectacular in comparison. It had larger wheels, better suspension, better looks, two tone interior and I feel like it even performed better. Both cars were equipped with a full load of features like the sun roof, CD changer, premium sound system and full leather interior, heated and full power.
See all 64 reviews of the 2003 Chrysler 300M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chrysler 300M features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Chrysler 300M

Used 2003 Chrysler 300M Overview

The Used 2003 Chrysler 300M is offered in the following submodels: 300M Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chrysler 300M?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chrysler 300MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chrysler 300M for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chrysler 300M.

Can't find a used 2003 Chrysler 300Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300M for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,156.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,661.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300M for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,040.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chrysler 300M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

