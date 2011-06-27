Purchased new in '03. Car has a bit over 100k on it now and has never had a single problem. Up to spec with most new cars in terms of power, handling, looks, overall enjoyability. Interior should be an upgrade from standard Chrysler fare for the 300m but is okay with the carbon fiber trim though. Car has plenty of power, interior room, great handling, and is stone cold reliable. The 18" wheels definitely make the car noisier, though. Also, the "special" is lower in the front so watch out for those high curbs! If you hit one it can bring the bumper out of alignment. Drawbacks of having a performance car. Absolutely love this car, they should have kept this one and made the newer 300 separate

