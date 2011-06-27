  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
2001 Chrysler 300M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable luxury, aggressive styling, impressive handling.
  • AutoStick can't mimic a manual transmission, rear visibility is compromised by wide roof pillars.
List Price Estimate
$879 - $2,112
Used 300M for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A big, brash American luxury sedan that can make time on a twisty road.

Vehicle overview

The 300M is a 2-year-old iteration of Chrysler's sport sedan. Its styling and letter-series designation pick up where the original '55-'65 muscle cars left off -- take one look at its big center grille and fin-like taillights, and you'll be just a notch ahead of your flashback. But the sleek, fluid lines and the streamlined dash remind you that this vehicle does indeed represent the 21st century. This year the 300M gets clear lens taillamps, aluminum side window moldings and chrome dual exhaust outlets to further its performance car image.

For this driver-oriented modernized muscle car, there's a 3.5-liter, aluminum high-output V6 (shared with the Chrysler LHS and the Prowler) that offers respectable power for its size: 253 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3,950 rpm. That's more power than you'll find in such performance sedans as the Nissan Maxima (a 3.0-liter V6 with 222 horses) and the Buick Regal GS (a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 with 240 horsepower). For muscle car fans with a green streak, the 300M's engine is now LEV certified.

The performance theme of the 300M continues underneath. The fully independent suspension has a soft-ride setting as standard, but there's an optional, more aggressive European-tuned performance choice should you want to let the car strut its stuff. We'd opt for the European suspension, just for the promise of an enhanced driving experience. In either soft or taut setting, however, the steering remains first-rate. See, you can bring along the whole canasta club and still have a blast driving them to the Jimmy Buffet Extravaganza in Branson!

The 300M is affectionately known as a 5-meter car (its length is 197.8 inches, or 5.02 meters). Chrysler says that the length was an important consideration from the start, and claims that it can be parked in smaller European garages despite its big-car cabin. The 300M's platform is shared with the Dodge Intrepid and the Chrysler Concorde and LHS, but the 300M is the most fun to drive, thanks in part to its tidy dimensions.

We're disappointed that the 300M's only transmission is an automatic. Chrysler tries to make up for it with AutoStick, which gives manual control of the slushbox, but it's definitely not the same thing as a true manual. In addition to the automatic, other standard features include a leather interior with heated, eight-way power driver's seat, air conditioning, 17-inch wheels, four-wheel ABS, an Infinity 240-watt sound system with new-for-2001 steering wheel controls, heated eight-way power seats, and 17-inch wheels, available painted or with a chromed aluminum finish. Options include side airbags, real wood trim, an overhead console and an in-dash four-disc changer.

Says Chrysler chief engineer Bob Rodger, "The 300 idea is the idea of a powerful, nimble, responsive automotive machine." Of course, Rodger made those comments more than 40 years ago. Amazing how history really does repeat itself.

2001 Highlights

DaimlerChrysler ups the feature content for the 2001 Chrysler 300M by including standard steering wheel controls for the stereo, offering the option of side airbags and adding a luxury group package that includes real wood trim and an overhead console-mounted vehicle information center. The rear end gets a makeover in the form of clear lens taillamps and chrome dual exhaust outlets while new 17-inch wheels and anodized aluminum window trim dresses up the 300M's profile. There's now a three-point shoulder/lap belt for the central rear seat passenger and an internal emergency trunk release. Additional luxury package features include an auto dimming rear view mirror and exterior mirrors that tilt down automatically when the vehicle is placed in reverse. Two new exterior colors, Black and Deep Sapphire Blue, plus three new interior colors, Sandstone, Dark Slate Grey, and Taupe, round out the changes for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chrysler 300M.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
66 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

owned since 2005 and still in love
Jess,02/16/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I've owned my 2001 300m since mid-2005 and I have loved almost every minute of it. The car is super comfortable which is nice as we travel down south a couple times a year from MN. I say almost because I feel the handling on our snow/ice roads was not the best prior to the purchase of my snow tires. Now it's been as good as a FWD vehicle could be. But I also had my first real issue with the car with the drivetrain (or drive shaft, I can't recall) going out. Lucky for me I know a great mechanic with a garage so it didn't cost me a fortune to fix. The worst part was it went out 300 miles from home on I-29 on a blustery (okay, for anyone that's been to SD - WINDY!!) winter day in SD. Fortunately the vehicle still ran so we were warm, even if we couldn't go anywhere. I'm still fortunate with only 130,000 miles on it, but I've been very happy with the vehicle considering the price paid and how reliable it's been for me. I'm now looking for something larger with my son and family, and have my heart set on a GMC Acadia (I am NOT getting a mini-van!) for the ease of getting to the 3rd row for my dog (not having to fold down seats or jump over a center console). Unfortunately the reviews are very poor so it sparked me to post a positive one for my very reliable, yet 15 year old, Chrysler 300m. I often find people only post negative reviews, and don't take the time to post positive ones. I'll be sad to pass it along to a new family but I know from my experience, it'll take good care of them!
Perfect Car!!
briangriffin1,06/24/2012
Just got mine last year and has had no problems a whatsoever and it has 234,765 Miles on it and still looks great and has still got 30MPG city and 34MPG hwy
Lou's 300M
Lou's 300M,11/04/2010
I love this car reminds me of some of the old time luxury cars. Had to replace two front door speakers $180.00 for the pair. At 30,000 all dash board functions went to key off position and would not return $800.00. I now have rust on the tip of the hood. To replace with OEM will cost about $2000.00. Sounds like a lot but keep in mind that this car has 90,000 miles on it and a is 10 years old. That comes to only $200.00 per year. Try to buy a new and equivalent for that money. I am going to do what ever work is needed to this car and will still have a great looking, riding, reliable car for years to come. BTW this car still turns heads when I drive down the streets and highway. Regards Lou
A must
donald45,11/10/2011
10years old and has 171k and it is amazing. The car is fast, safe, and has plenty of room im a big guy and I fit anywere in car with plenty of room. one of my speakers rattles, a crack in the passenger side dashbord and a few blemishes of the exterior from rocks and a bad hailstorm is the only things this car shows for its age. ive lost maby 2mpg and thats not to bad had to replace a cracked water pump and a belt but this car is going to last me for quite some time and i will be buying another 300m.
See all 66 reviews of the 2001 Chrysler 300M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chrysler 300M features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Chrysler 300M

Used 2001 Chrysler 300M Overview

The Used 2001 Chrysler 300M is offered in the following submodels: 300M Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chrysler 300M?

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chrysler 300M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

