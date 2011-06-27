2000 Chrysler 300M Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordable, aggressive styling, sporty suspension.
- AutoStick can't fill void of non-manual transmission, hard to see out of the rear.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2000 Chrysler 300M is a big, brash American luxury sedan that can make time on a twisty road.
Vehicle overview
The 300M is the year-old iteration of Chrysler's sport sedan. Its styling and letter-series designation pick up where the original '55-'65 muscle cars left off--take one look at its big center grille and fin-like taillights, and you'll be just a notch ahead of your flashback.
For this driver-oriented modernized muscle car, there's a 3.5-liter aluminum, high-output V6 (shared with the Chrysler LHS and the Prowler), and it offers respectable power for its size: 253 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3,950 rpm. That's more power than you'll find in such performance sedans as the BMW M3 (a 3.2-liter making 240 horses) and the Buick Regal GS (a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 with 240 horsepower).
The performance theme of the 300M continues underneath. The fully independent suspension has a soft-ride setting as standard, but there's an optional, more aggressive European-tuned performance choice should you want to let the car strut its stuff. We'd opt for the European suspension, just for the promise of enhanced driving experience. In either soft or taut setting, however, the steering remains first-rate.
The 300M is affectionately known as a 5-meter car (its length is 197.8 inches, or 5.02 meters)-- Chrysler says that the length was an important consideration from the start, and claims that it can be parked in smaller European garages. The 300M's platform is shared between the Dodge Intrepid and the Chrysler Concorde and LHS, but the 300M is the most fun to drive, thanks in part to its tidy dimensions.
We're disappointed that the 300M's only transmission is an automatic. Chrysler tried to make up for it with the AutoStick, which gives manual control of an auto transmission. But it's definitely not the same thing. In addition to the automatic, other standard features include a leather interior, air conditioning, four-wheel ABS, an Infinity 240-watt sound system, heated eight-way power seats, and 17-inch wheels. New-for-2000 colors are Dark Garnet Red, Inferno Red Tinted Clear Coat, Shale Green Metallic, Steel Blue and Bright Silver Metallic.
Says Chrysler chief engineer Bob Rodger, "The 300 idea is the idea of a powerful, nimble, responsive automotive machine." Of course, Rodger made those comments more than 40 years ago. Amazing how history really does repeat itself.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler 300M.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 300M
Related Used 2000 Chrysler 300M info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons