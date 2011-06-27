  1. Home
2000 Chrysler 300M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable, aggressive styling, sporty suspension.
  • AutoStick can't fill void of non-manual transmission, hard to see out of the rear.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2000 Chrysler 300M is a big, brash American luxury sedan that can make time on a twisty road.

Vehicle overview

The 300M is the year-old iteration of Chrysler's sport sedan. Its styling and letter-series designation pick up where the original '55-'65 muscle cars left off--take one look at its big center grille and fin-like taillights, and you'll be just a notch ahead of your flashback.

For this driver-oriented modernized muscle car, there's a 3.5-liter aluminum, high-output V6 (shared with the Chrysler LHS and the Prowler), and it offers respectable power for its size: 253 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3,950 rpm. That's more power than you'll find in such performance sedans as the BMW M3 (a 3.2-liter making 240 horses) and the Buick Regal GS (a supercharged 3.8-liter V6 with 240 horsepower).

The performance theme of the 300M continues underneath. The fully independent suspension has a soft-ride setting as standard, but there's an optional, more aggressive European-tuned performance choice should you want to let the car strut its stuff. We'd opt for the European suspension, just for the promise of enhanced driving experience. In either soft or taut setting, however, the steering remains first-rate.

The 300M is affectionately known as a 5-meter car (its length is 197.8 inches, or 5.02 meters)-- Chrysler says that the length was an important consideration from the start, and claims that it can be parked in smaller European garages. The 300M's platform is shared between the Dodge Intrepid and the Chrysler Concorde and LHS, but the 300M is the most fun to drive, thanks in part to its tidy dimensions.

We're disappointed that the 300M's only transmission is an automatic. Chrysler tried to make up for it with the AutoStick, which gives manual control of an auto transmission. But it's definitely not the same thing. In addition to the automatic, other standard features include a leather interior, air conditioning, four-wheel ABS, an Infinity 240-watt sound system, heated eight-way power seats, and 17-inch wheels. New-for-2000 colors are Dark Garnet Red, Inferno Red Tinted Clear Coat, Shale Green Metallic, Steel Blue and Bright Silver Metallic.

Says Chrysler chief engineer Bob Rodger, "The 300 idea is the idea of a powerful, nimble, responsive automotive machine." Of course, Rodger made those comments more than 40 years ago. Amazing how history really does repeat itself.

2000 Highlights

Now available on the 2000 Chrysler 300M are five new colors, interior upgrades such as rear-seat cupholders and color-keyed switches and a four-disc in-dash CD player. The rear suspension has been improved for less noise, vibration and harshness. The 2000 has the brake-shift interlock safety feature, which won't allow the driver to shift out of "Park" unless his foot is on the brake.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler 300M.

5(59%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
76 reviews
76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

14 years and still going strong
duster7,01/22/2014
I bought my 2000 300M brand new (ordered from the factory) and have had nothing but a great experience with it. The car was not as fast as my twin-turbo Stealth but very few cars could match that performance. But it has room. I am tall and even with the driver's seat in my driving position, I can sit comfortably in the back seat without my legs touching the driver's seat. The ride is very comfortable without being out-of-touch. The reliability has been nothing short of amazing. Other than normal wear parts (tires, break pads, bushings, wiper blades, air filters, etc) the car has not needed any significant work. Nearly 200,000 miles!
My 300M - 248,849 miles same eng and trns.
Ray K,07/31/2009
I have put 248,849 miles on my 300M, still has the original engine and transmission. I have to say I did keep up with the oil changes, most of my driving was highway driving for about 100 per day. The 300M has served me well. The problems I have had with the car was that all 4 of the automatic door locks needed to be replaced, warranty handled the cost of 2 and I footed the cost for the other 2. I even tried to get them to replace the last 2 before the door locks failed and the warranty ran out but no luck. Also the air-conditioner required about 1,000 dollars of work to get fix after 7 years. If those items didn't go wrong I may have gotten another. Surprise, but I'm driving a Prius now.
Still Love It
Carloskid,03/28/2010
After 10 years of loving attention, my '2000 M still turns heads. With factory chrome wheels and slightly fatter tires on the 17" wheels, it looks very contemporary. Most newer cars still retain the look the 330M pioneered in 1999. No significant problems - Except for tires, all original equipment. (Almost all highway driving). I'd buy it again.
Wish Chrysler still made them.
Paul,04/20/2008
The most comfortable car i have ever owned. 250 HP and 26 MPG combined city/hwy. Bought it used in 1/2005 with 120k on it. Still had original EVERYTHING: shocks, struts, battery, brakes. Original owner did nothing but put gas in it(probably didn't even change the oil). I changed all those items and put new tires on it, then racked up 65k more over the next 2 years. It started everyday, got me wherever I wanted to go in comfort and style. Just had to change the oil every 3k. It was the best car I've ever had and it was only $7k (low price because of the high miles). I wish I could buy a brand new one, but they've been replaced with the new 300 (fewer features, higher prices).
See all 76 reviews of the 2000 Chrysler 300M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chrysler 300M features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Chrysler 300M

Used 2000 Chrysler 300M Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler 300M is offered in the following submodels: 300M Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chrysler 300M?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chrysler 300MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chrysler 300M for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chrysler 300M.

Can't find a used 2000 Chrysler 300Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 300M for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,987.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,474.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 300M for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,358.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,068.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chrysler 300M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

