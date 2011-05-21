Used 2004 Chrysler 300M for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS ONE OF THE NICEST 2003'S WE HAVE EVER HAD - ITS OBVIOUSLY GARAGE KEPT AND WELL LOVED - THE INTERIOR STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW LEATHER! - MOST OF THE CAR IS IN ABSOLUTELY AWESOME CONDITION - TIRES ARE IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - ALL 4 STRUTS ARE ALMOST NEW! - BRAKES ARE IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! - NICELY LOADED W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND AUTO CLIMATE - DID WE MENTION ITS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE? THE ONLY FLAW IS A DENT ON THE REAR RIGHT DOOR. OTHERWISE ITS AS FLAWLESS AS A 2003 GETS - TONS AND TONS OF DEALER SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Chrysler 300M with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3HE66G33H507748

Stock: TR825252C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

