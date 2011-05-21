Used 2004 Chrysler 300M for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Chrysler 300M in White
    used

    2004 Chrysler 300M

    78,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler 300M Special in Black
    used

    2004 Chrysler 300M Special

    106,453 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Chrysler 300M in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Chrysler 300M

    84,985 miles

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2003 Chrysler 300M in Red
    used

    2003 Chrysler 300M

    196,525 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,435

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler 300M in Black
    used

    2002 Chrysler 300M

    190,660 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler 300M in Silver
    used

    2001 Chrysler 300M

    142,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler 300M
    used

    2000 Chrysler 300M

    247,860 miles

    $1,950

    Details
  • 1999 Chrysler 300M
    used

    1999 Chrysler 300M

    122,507 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,700

    Details

I found a 300m Special GEM
pitmanoeuvre,05/21/2011
I just recently bought a 2002 300m Special/dark sapphire blue/black interior , and it passed emissions testing (as like new readings) , with only having replaced the sparkplugs. The car has 237,000kms on it and is in completely original condition. Being the second owner , the original owner obviously had it in a garage since new and took good care of it , without needing anything at all. Judging by the short time I have had it , it is the best used car I have yet to see. The car was starting and running fine (no ticking sounds or noises) , even while the sparkplugs were still the originals. Even the air conditioning outclasses most others I have seen. It has not needed any service.
