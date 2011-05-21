Used 2004 Chrysler 300M for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- 78,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 106,453 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 84,985 miles
$3,990
- 196,525 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,435
- 190,660 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 142,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 247,860 miles
$1,950
- 122,507 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,700
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300M
pitmanoeuvre,05/21/2011
I just recently bought a 2002 300m Special/dark sapphire blue/black interior , and it passed emissions testing (as like new readings) , with only having replaced the sparkplugs. The car has 237,000kms on it and is in completely original condition. Being the second owner , the original owner obviously had it in a garage since new and took good care of it , without needing anything at all. Judging by the short time I have had it , it is the best used car I have yet to see. The car was starting and running fine (no ticking sounds or noises) , even while the sparkplugs were still the originals. Even the air conditioning outclasses most others I have seen. It has not needed any service.
