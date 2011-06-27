Estimated values
2003 Chrysler 300M Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,030
|$2,336
|Clean
|$1,315
|$1,796
|$2,064
|Average
|$968
|$1,326
|$1,520
|Rough
|$620
|$856
|$976
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler 300M 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$1,923
|$2,228
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,701
|$1,969
|Average
|$897
|$1,256
|$1,450
|Rough
|$575
|$811
|$931