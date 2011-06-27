  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(86)
2002 Chrysler 300M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Performance with room for the whole family, classy interior.
  • Automatic only, some odd styling elements, unrefined engine note.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Chrysler 300M is a big, brash American luxury sedan that can make time on a twisty road.

Vehicle overview

Introduced back in 1955, the original Chrysler 300 was an immense two-door coupe (and later, a convertible, too) with an equally massive V8 driving the rear wheels. Successive years saw a letter attached to the car's name (300C, 300D, and the like), though inexplicably some letters were left out of the sequence. After being killed off in the mid '60s, the 300 was revived by Chrysler in 1999. Only now it's a four-door sedan with a muscular V6 sending power to the front wheels. Well, at least it's still roomy and fast. And the new one doesn't mind going around corners or slowing down.

This year, the 300M gets spiced up with the addition of the Special model. Along with big 18-inch wheels wearing 245/45ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport tires, a firmer suspension, increased-effort steering and an upgraded brake system, the Special has a few more horsepower than the standard 300M, for a total of 255 snortin' ponies. And torque swells to 285 pound-feet, an increase of 7 lb-ft.

Separating the Special from other 300Ms are dark gray ground effects, twin exhaust pipes and "300 Special" badges. Exterior color choices include Black, Deep Sapphire Blue and Bright Silver. Inside the cabin, the Special has either dark gray or two-tone light taupe/dark grey leather seating with "waterfall" style inserts. Silver-toned accents highlight the dash and doors, and a 150-mph speedometer hints at the serious performance nature of the Special.

All 300Ms come loaded, with features such as heated/power front seats, leather seating and a 240-watt Infinity sound system with CD player and steering wheel-mounted controls. A tire pressure monitoring system is now included in the optional Luxury Group, which also features real wood trim (even on the steering wheel) and auto-adjusting mirrors.

Hardware components include four-wheel independent suspension, 17-inch wheels wearing low-profile rubber, ABS and traction control. Unfortunately, an automatic gearbox is still the sole transmission, though it does have Chrysler's "AutoStick" feature, which allows manual control of the gear changes.

Though some of us don't care for certain design elements of the 300M, such as the funky headlights, chopped-off tail and gruff engine note, we agree that this Chrysler has plenty going for it. Offering room for five adults, big horsepower and surprisingly agile handling, the 300M is further proof that Chrysler has come a long way since the days of the K-car-based New Yorkers.

2002 Highlights

A special 300M debuts this year, called the Special. Designed to appeal to performance enthusiasts, the Special comes with 18-inch wheels wearing 245/45ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport tires, a firmer suspension, increased-effort steering and an upgraded brake system. All 2002 Chrysler 300M models get a revised grille.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler 300M.

5(66%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought used and completely original
pitmanoeuvre,05/26/2011
It is a welcome change to buy a used car that doesn't start doing odd things or need more immediate attention mechanically. I bought my 2002 300m Special with 237,000km's on it , while the brakes , battery and exhaust were all original. I only needed to replace the brake pads. This speaks volumes to me in terms of value and reliability , not really seen on other used cars. While the transmission shifts ultra smooth and works as new , just like the previous owner claimed (as he said that the tranny never had any problems , just a fluid and filter change). The battery is a shock , being an Interstate Mega TronII , just like other ones at scrap yard that also had original batteries in.
Safe for Families, Cool for Teens and Adults
slytherinqueen,06/23/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I recently bought this car with 152,000 miles on it. It has been sitting since 2013 and started and sounded beautiful. I am comfortable driving my little brothers and 3yo cousin. There is also enough room both in front and back for me and all my adult friends when we go out! The trunk is huge and perfect for any Equestrian and Builders or if you just have alot of stuff! I love the built in inner trunk release for when my brothers lock each other in it. I came from a '98 VW Passat Turbo TDI into this. My dad keeps trying to steal it when he goes out of town because of its comfort and seats that lay flat back. I would buy this car again and again! [and not just for the sporty looks!]
2002 300M Special (Berline)
pitmanoeuvre,06/01/2013
I would recommend this car , and I would also buy another one. Off the top , the car has been a welcome change - where "I" don't have to adjust to the car - "it" adjusts to me. I like that the most. Engine performance is very good , and fair on fuel , with it's 3.5L / 255hp (dual exhaust) application. In my opinion , there is nothing more "boring" than a car (it's engine performance) , where you are repeatedly confined by it's lack of power. I don't like driving vehicles that practically drive themselves. "Boring". If I want that , I'll ride in the passenger seat. The overall design is very good , while it's overall functions , are not limited to "driving". These are valueable.
Looks good, but breaks constantly.
Whalehome,06/17/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I'm sure that when this vehicle first came out, it excited the lower end luxury buyers. It comes with lots of features that put it way ahead of a Corolla or Accord of the same year. Seat warmers, 4 disc changer, tape player, electronic display showing direction, gas mileage, estimated miles remaining in the tank, temperature, even tire pressure! Sadly, these are only great features if the rest of the car runs well. I bought the car used and in seemingly great condition, however, shortly after, the Water Pump, A/C and Timing Belt all needed to be changed. Now the transmission is dying and preventing me from registering it further unless it gets replaced. Too many problems and repairs make it a frustrating car. The lower gas mileage of about 14-17 city also makes it an expensive and frequent fill up. She looks beautiful, but she has terrible car performance.
See all 86 reviews of the 2002 Chrysler 300M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chrysler 300M features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Chrysler 300M

Used 2002 Chrysler 300M Overview

The Used 2002 Chrysler 300M is offered in the following submodels: 300M Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

