Vehicle overview

A few years ago, in an effort to lift sales and obliterate the "soccer mom" image its minivans had, General Motors gave its revamped people movers SUV-like styling cues and new names. The Chevrolet version traded in its "Venture" moniker for the more rugged-sounding "Uplander." With a more pronounced front end and a slightly taller stance, the Uplander was (and is) supposed to be a "crossover sport van," something more hip than the average minivan. We're not sold on the whole "SUV/van" concept, however. To our eyes, the Uplander looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end.

As far as its real mission, the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander succeeds on most counts. It offers many of the features minivan consumers are looking for, such as a 50/50-split third-row seat that folds flat, folding trays between the front seats, plenty of storage compartments and available rear park assist, DVD entertainment and navigation systems. A unique option is the PhatNoise 40-gig digital media system that can store thousands of songs and dozens of movies, doing away with the need to clutter the cabin with the family's favorite CDs and DVDs. This year the base 3.5-liter V6 is dropped and the stronger, 3.9-liter V6 becomes standard on all Uplanders -- a wise move, considering the 4500-pound weight of the extended-wheelbase version.

Although the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander has most of the bases covered, it still falls short of the class leaders -- the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna -- in a few key areas. Its driving dynamics are not as polished, its crash test scores aren't as high and a couple of features, such as a rear backup camera and three-row side curtain airbags, are not available. Certainly, the Chevy Uplander is a decent choice for family transportation, and if price is an issue (as it typically is) one could probably get an Uplander for at least a few thousand dollars less than the comparably equipped class leaders. More demanding buyers who don't mind spending the extra bucks, however, will be happier with the aforementioned rivals.