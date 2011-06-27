  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Uplander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, plenty of storage compartments, innovative "PhatNoise" multimedia storage system.
  • Side airbags don't cover all three rows, unimpressive IIHS side-impact crash test score, not as enjoyable to drive as class leaders.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it features a slick interior and distinctive styling, the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander doesn't have the top-notch safety ratings, on-road finesse or in-cabin conveniences of the top minivans.

Vehicle overview

A few years ago, in an effort to lift sales and obliterate the "soccer mom" image its minivans had, General Motors gave its revamped people movers SUV-like styling cues and new names. The Chevrolet version traded in its "Venture" moniker for the more rugged-sounding "Uplander." With a more pronounced front end and a slightly taller stance, the Uplander was (and is) supposed to be a "crossover sport van," something more hip than the average minivan. We're not sold on the whole "SUV/van" concept, however. To our eyes, the Uplander looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end.

As far as its real mission, the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander succeeds on most counts. It offers many of the features minivan consumers are looking for, such as a 50/50-split third-row seat that folds flat, folding trays between the front seats, plenty of storage compartments and available rear park assist, DVD entertainment and navigation systems. A unique option is the PhatNoise 40-gig digital media system that can store thousands of songs and dozens of movies, doing away with the need to clutter the cabin with the family's favorite CDs and DVDs. This year the base 3.5-liter V6 is dropped and the stronger, 3.9-liter V6 becomes standard on all Uplanders -- a wise move, considering the 4500-pound weight of the extended-wheelbase version.

Although the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander has most of the bases covered, it still falls short of the class leaders -- the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna -- in a few key areas. Its driving dynamics are not as polished, its crash test scores aren't as high and a couple of features, such as a rear backup camera and three-row side curtain airbags, are not available. Certainly, the Chevy Uplander is a decent choice for family transportation, and if price is an issue (as it typically is) one could probably get an Uplander for at least a few thousand dollars less than the comparably equipped class leaders. More demanding buyers who don't mind spending the extra bucks, however, will be happier with the aforementioned rivals.

2007 Chevrolet Uplander models

The 2007 Chevrolet Uplander minivan comes in regular and long-wheelbase sizes. Regular-wheelbase models come in LS trim only, while the extended versions are available in LS or upscale LT trim. The LS offers 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player and the OnStar communications system. The LT trim actually consists of three subsets: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The 1LT adds a passenger-side power-sliding door, rear-seat DVD entertainment system with infrared headphones, alloy wheels and a power driver seat. Moving up to the 2LT adds dual-zone climate control, an overhead console, a trip computer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The full-lux 3LT offers standard leather seating, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, XM satellite radio, the PhatNoise digital media system (which allows owners to store hundreds of hours of music files and/or movies), a 115-volt power outlet and a Homelink transmitter. Noteworthy options include dual power-sliding side doors, rear parking assist and a remote vehicle starting system.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, Chevy has discontinued the all-wheel-drive model and dropped the base 3.5-liter V6. Now, all Uplanders are front-wheel drive and powered by the healthy 3.9-liter V6. The 3.9 is now E85-compatible, meaning it can run on straight gasoline or a fuel blend of 85-percent ethanol. The only other change this year is that the stability control system has been made standard for almost all trim levels.

Performance & mpg

Powering all Chevy Uplanders is a 3.9-liter ("3900") V6 with 240 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque that sends power to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The V6 is a flexible-fuel engine, meaning it can run on E85 (a blend of 85-percent ethanol) as well as regular unleaded fuel.

Safety

Safety features are somewhat hodgepodge on the Uplander. All models come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Stability control is also standard on all Uplanders except the regular-wheelbase LS. For side-impact protection, the minivan features front seat-mounted side-impact airbags that are optional on the Uplander LS and standard on the LT; these airbags provide both head and torso protection. For the 2LT and 3LT packages, Chevy also includes side airbags for the second row, and just as in the front, these bags protect both the heads and torsos of outboard passengers. Although these modified side airbags do much the same job as the side curtain airbags offered on all other minivans, the Uplander doesn't provide any airbag coverage for passengers seated in the third row.

In NHTSA crash tests, the Chevy Uplander received a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for protection of front occupants in frontal crashes. For side-impact crashes, the Uplander earned four stars for protection of front occupants and five stars for the rear occupants. During IIHS crash testing, the Uplander scored a rating of "Good" (the highest of four) in frontal offset testing. In that agency's side-impact test, however, the Uplander received a "Marginal" (the second lowest of four) rating even with the side airbag option and a "Poor" (the lowest) when tested without them. (Most of the newer minivans on the market are rated "Good" in the IIHS side-impact test.)

Driving

Chevrolet has tuned the Uplander's suspension to provide a smooth ride and a moderate level of dynamic handling ability. Upgrading to the optional load-leveling suspension (it's part of the Safe and Secure Package) does provide more responsive handling, though maneuverability in tight spaces is still compromised by the van's large 41-foot turning radius. Braking capability is average.

Interior

The 2007 Chevrolet Uplander seats seven and its fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split. Lower-line Uplanders have removable modular seats in the second row, while the 2LT and 3LT have fixed captain's chairs. The main advantage to the extended-wheelbase model is its additional legroom for second- and third-row passengers and larger cargo area. All Uplanders have a two-tone color scheme with faux metal accents that dramatically brightens the cabin's atmosphere. Folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row seats are available. An overhead rail system on LT versions provides easy rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and it can be upgraded with various storage containers. Springing for the PhatNoise digital media system saves you the hassle of juggling CDs and DVDs on road trips, while an optional remote vehicle start system makes it easy to warm up the Uplander on cold mornings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander.

5(33%)
4(23%)
3(19%)
2(17%)
1(8%)
3.6
52 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Greatest Van I've Ever Driven
Darlene Di Masi,09/18/2006
Greatest van I've ever driven. The comfort of the seats is awesome. The van handles just like a car. In fact, sometimes you really forget it's a van. It's a smooth ride whether in sunshine, or the rain. Traction is great. Great seats, supports the back, comfort for long legs, and it is just right. Great if one has kids, or just alone, and carry a lot of things. You don't even notice the things that you carry because of the roominess of the van. I love it, and will get another one when it is time to trade in if it is just as comfortable, and has the assets that this one has.
New standard 3.9 liter engine has power!
MikeLaw,10/07/2006
The new standard engine has a lot more power to it, worth the small loss of mileage, which still is good for a minivan. A lot of space, 120 cu ft of cargo with seats down. Comfort is excellent, and safety looks to be very good a 5 stars (frontal) and 4 stars (Side) They don't sell well so you can get a great price,under 20,000 with 4 wheel antilock DISC brakes standard.
My first new van
Regular Van,01/01/2007
In spite of some less than glowing reviews by the experts I noted that consumers seemed to be quite impressed with this unit. I purchased it just before Xmas so made a 500 mile trip to Northern Sask to break it in. My wife and I were impressed with the ride, it felt more like a caddy. I set the cruise at 130 most of the time and it just purred along. I work summers in construction so require a more SUV type vehicle as well. I believe that I got this vehicle for much less cost than any Asian brand so highly rated. It has a 3.9 V6, ABS, remote start, tinted windows, 160,000 Powertrain warranty, OnStar, free road assistance, power windows and locks at a cost of $22,000.
At Least I've had No Car payment
ShirleyDriver,12/09/2015
LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/2LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
This van was actually a gift from my parents (to which I am thankful), but man it came with some baggage. On my van the automatic sliding door was the first to go. It would get stuck open or think it was open and run down my battery. Then the remote keyless entry went south and my alarm would go off anytime my keys were near the vehicle. The gas gauge would show empty right after I put 21 gallons of gas in the vehicle then would bounce between full and empty until my engine light would come on. It's a regular occurrence to see a "check stability control" to come on and for the anti-lock breaks to not be working. The glove compartment handle completely broke off - had it repaired, but today won't close sometimes. The DVD player will not play new DVDs (not talking bluerays - DVDs), but does play older ones made before 2010. Reading others' reviews I think I finally know what the rattling is at low speeds. Also the transmission (as many others have said) slips BADLY. I am so ready to be done with "Shirley" (as we named her on a road trip that I think was delayed because we wound up on the side of the highway with a blow-out from that low right tire). Even with brand new tires my front right tire always loses air - I have had this looked at over and over leaving the technician scratching his head. It ALWAYS happens.
See all 52 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander is offered in the following submodels: Uplander Minivan. Available styles include LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/1LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/2LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/3LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A), Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), LS Fleet 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).

