Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    165,390 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,495

    $390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    40,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    115,972 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    172,925 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,758

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    135,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,975

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS

    36,003 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,986

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    153,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    101,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    225,862 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,769

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    148,947 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    310,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    108,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    219,294 miles

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    118,875 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    103,343 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,498

    $1,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    134,464 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    $716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS

    108,839 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,288

    $222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    122,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,700

    $871 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Uplander

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Uplander
Overall Consumer Rating
3.652 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (17%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Greatest Van I've Ever Driven
Darlene Di Masi,09/18/2006
Greatest van I've ever driven. The comfort of the seats is awesome. The van handles just like a car. In fact, sometimes you really forget it's a van. It's a smooth ride whether in sunshine, or the rain. Traction is great. Great seats, supports the back, comfort for long legs, and it is just right. Great if one has kids, or just alone, and carry a lot of things. You don't even notice the things that you carry because of the roominess of the van. I love it, and will get another one when it is time to trade in if it is just as comfortable, and has the assets that this one has.
Report abuse
