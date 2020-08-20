Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me
- 165,390 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495$390 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! LS Fleet trim. Third Row Seat, CLIMATE PACKAGE , AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, Onboard Communications System, Captains Chairs, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR AUXILIARY , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PROGRAMMABLE , SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: CLIMATE PACKAGE includes (AJ1) Solar-Ray deep-tinted glass, (C49) rear window defogger, (DR5) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors and (C25) rear wiper, REAR AUXILIARY with heater, rear seat fan/temperature controls, 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM, ELECTRONIC with set and resume speed, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and premium front and rear coaxial speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.9L V6 SFI (240 hp [178.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 240 lb-ft of torque [324 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Chevrolet LS Fleet with POLAR BLUE METALLIC exterior and TRIM, MEDIUM GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Slick interior and distinctive styling; Smooth ride, plenty of storage compartments.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
- 40,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS. 2 owner van with a clean car-fax! LESS THAN 1,500 MILES PUT ON A YEAR! It has options including power windows and locks, luggage rack, power seats, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Short legs or long...doesn't make a difference in this car with a easy-to-adjust power drivers seat! Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Easy to clean and maintain leather seats help keep that new car feel. Make any long road trip more enjoyable and bring your favorite movies along! The DVD player in this one let's you watch movies anywhere! Bring your favorite music with you....this one has a CD player. Trips are a treat....with a third row seat!!! Have fun cruising down the highway!! Whether it's a long trip or a short one.....There is room for friends and family in this comfortable vehicle with third row seating!!! When having to slow down in inclement weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely.
- 172,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,758
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT, 3.9L V6 SFI, FWD, PERFECT CARFAX, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Entertainment system, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, ABS brakes, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today 989-288-2666.
- 135,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our great looking 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS presented in Summit White. Powered by a 3.9 Liter V6 offering 240hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive Van secures up to 25mpg on the highway and shows off with great-looking 17-inch wheels and tinted windows. Inside our LS, you will find the features you desire. Enjoy comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers, air conditioning, an outstanding AM/FM/CD audio system, power accessories, and sliding rear doors. Chevrolet offers a long list of safety features including four-wheel ABS, daytime running lights, airbags, LATCH for child seats, StabiliTrak, and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Reward yourself with the versatility and reliability of this Uplander LS. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
- 36,003 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,986
Nutley Kia - Nutley / New Jersey
This outstanding example of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS is offered by Nutley Kia. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The 2007 Chevrolet exterior is finished in a breathtaking Dark Blue Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Medium Gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Uplander LS is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander: Chevy's 2007 Uplander minivan, which GM calls a crossover sport van, brings SUV-influenced styling along with the interior versatility that are expected in a minivan; it also ranks as one of the sportiest-handling minivans. And the optional PhatNoise digital audio system stands out as one of the most innovative entertainment systems available. Interesting features of this model are Sporty handling, interior appointments, and entertainment systems.
- 153,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,300
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Uplander 4dr 4dr Ext WB LT with 1LT features a 3.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Integrated Child Seat, OnStar, Power Sliding Door, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors -
- 101,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The strength of the Chevy Uplander lies in its value. Comparably equipped, the Uplander sells for thousands less than class standards such as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. One thing that impresses during an Uplander walkaround is the overall quality of its assembly and finish. The seams on our test vehicle matched precisely and consistently, and the paint had a thick, deep luster with very little orange-peel effect. It was among the best we've seen from Chevrolet and as good as any other minivan currently offered, including those known for their build quality. Chevy Uplander comes standard with a big 3.9-liter V6 with variable valve timing that delivers 240 horsepower. That's strong power, placing it between the 244-hp Honda Odyssey and the class-leading 266-hp Toyota Sienna. In torque, the three are closer, however, and torque is what you feel when you accelerate from an intersection. In short, the Uplander should keep up with the quickest in the class. This 2 owner model has low miles a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, Front and Rear A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Center Row Buckets and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
$3,769
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Recent Arrival!Blue Granite Metallic 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LSLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
$2,500
Bob Hart's Chevrolet - Vinita / Oklahoma
WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC! Sold AS IS! Buy it at auction price! You won't find a deal like this anywhere else, hurry before it's gone! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Summit White FWD 18/25 City/Highway MPG 'With over 45 lenders to choose from, We will get you APPROVED & Save you MONEY!!!', We LOVE Trade-Ins! We take ALL trades, no matter what it is or what you owe!, WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE!. Come see us at Bob Hart Chevy today! Visit us online at www.bobhartchevrolet.com and view all of our inventory online. We are a friendly, small town dealership with the best prices and easiest buying process in Oklahoma! Market based pricing subject to change, as prices fluctuate based on market conditions and availability. We have a $399 documentation fee in addition to our advertised price.
- 310,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,899
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
17" Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Wheel Covers, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Base Cloth Seat Trim, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Oil Cooler, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Soft Ride Suspension, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.Dark Blue Metallic 2007 Chevrolet 4D Passenger Van Uplander LS 3.9L V6 SFI FWDClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
- 108,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Murdock Chevrolet - Woods Cross / Utah
***1-Owner. Actual Miles! Dual Power Doors. DVD System. 2nd row captains chairs. Amazing Condition.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue Granite Metallic 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT 2LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.9L V6 SFI Flex FuelRecent Arrival!Contact one of our "No Regrets" Sales Professionals for more info!!! (801) 298-8090.
- 219,294 miles
$2,500
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2224.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
- 118,875 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$1,361 Below Market
Ben Davis Ford - Auburn / Indiana
NO ACCIDENTS!, Entertainment system, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15670 miles below market average!This Vehicle is Part of the Ben Davis Budget Row Blowout Program.What is Budget Blow Out?Ben Davis Budget Program is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Ben Davis Automotive Group's Certified Guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way.Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle:They are sold with a safety inspectionThey are sold without a warrantyThey are offered for a limited time only - 14-21 daysThey are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverageThey are sold with our "BEST PRICE","NO NEGOTIATION" posted online. There is no negotiation necessary.Must add Tax,Title, and Doc to sales price.
- 103,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,498$1,708 Below Market
Michael Bates Chevrolet - Woodhaven / Michigan
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT Slate Metallic 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 3RD ROwith 8 PASSENGER, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, CLEAN TITLE NO ACCIDENTS, CD player. FWDWe provide car financing to all customers. We invite you to fill out the auto financing at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com Whether you have good credit or bad credit, are looking to buy a new or used car, we want to help you find the best financing option. Our financing department looks forward to assisting you in your next new or used car purchase. Apply for a no-obligation car loan at Michael Bates Chevrolet, Inc. Even if you've already secured a loan from your bank, we may be able to find you a lower interest rate. Check out our easy to use no obligation loan application at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com.Michael Bates Chevrolet located minutes for Detroit Metro Airport with shuttle service available. Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Climate Package, Option Package 1LT, Power Convenience Package, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, XM Satellite Radio, Deluxe Instrumentation, Driver-Side Power-Sliding Door, Power driver seat, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, A/V remote, Entertainment system, Soft Ride Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver/Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Rear Parking Assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Black Manual-Folding Outside Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Floor Mats with Contrasting Edge - All Rows, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Modular Overhead Rail System, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Removable Overhead Console, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Split folding rear seat, 2 Removable Overhead Storage Consoles, Bright Sport Roof-Mounted Luggage Rails, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear Mesh Cargo Partition, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, Intermittent Rear Wiper with Washer, Rear window wiper, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3RD ROwith 8 PASSENGER, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, CLEAN TITLE NO ACCIDENTS 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Sliding Door, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Erik Capion at 734-377-3771 or ECAPION007@GMAIL.COM for more information. -
- 134,464 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$716 Below Market
Brenengen Chevrolet - West Salem / Wisconsin
***Local Trade, 3.9 V6, Bordeaux Red Metallic, We Invested $2500,In Repairs & Maintence For The New Owners, 4 New Tires,,7 Passenger, Power Sliding Doors And Rear Park Assist.
- 108,839 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,288$222 Below Market
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
*** LOCAL TRADE-IN***. At Coughlin Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Chillicothe we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front. 2008 Chevrolet Uplander We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
- 122,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,700$871 Below Market
Northtown Ford - Menomonie / Wisconsin
