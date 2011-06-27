2006 Chevrolet Uplander Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel-drive.
- The 3.5-liter V6's power and refinement not up to class leaders, second-row seats aren't side-to-side adjustable, side airbags don't cover all three rows.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.
Vehicle overview
Chevrolet's Venture minivan has never sold in the numbers General Motors would like -- the competitors have outsold it for several years running. Part of the problem, according to GM's marketing team, might be due to the "mommy mobile" image minivans confer upon their owners -- some of whom ultimately ditch their vans for SUVs.
In response, Chevrolet has introduced the more rugged-sounding Uplander, a "crossover sport van" based on the outgoing Venture's chassis. Compared to the Venture, the Uplander takes on a taller stance and chunkier front fascia more evocative of a truck. The result, Chevy hopes, is a perception that the van is more of a hip and stylish SUV-like van, and not so much a boring soccer mom van.
Despite the change in name and outward style, the Chevy Uplander does not represent a full redesign of the Venture -- passenger and cargo space are nearly identical. It does, however, incorporate more of the features that today's minivan buyers are looking for, along with a more powerful engine. Seat-mounted side airbags for front- and second-row occupants are optional for 2006, certainly a worthwhile addition, although many competitors now offer three-row airbag coverage. Inside, the Uplander seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split, allowing families to carry a mix of passengers and cargo.
An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be customized to families' liking with various storage containers. In addition to the usual rear DVD entertainment system, the Uplander is available with a PhatNoise mobile digital media system that allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. We're not entirely sold on the whole "SUV/van" concept. To our eyes, the Uplander looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end. Subjective styling issues aside, the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander offers budding families a myriad of interior features and solid overall competence, but still doesn't match the driving dynamics or conveniences of the best-in-class minivans.
2006 Chevrolet Uplander models
The Chevrolet Uplander comes in regular- and long-wheelbase sizes. Regular-wheelbase models come in LS trim only, while the extended versions are available in LS or LT trim. The LS offers power windows, air conditioning (optional on the regular-wheelbase van), a sound system with a CD/MP3 player and the OnStar communications system. Pop for the LT trim and you'll get a passenger-side power-sliding door, deluxe rear-seat entertainment system with infrared headphones, a power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls and alloy wheels. The all-wheel-drive system is available on the LT only, and adds automatic load-leveling rear suspension and an inflator kit. The LT can be upgraded with leather seating and heated seats. An optional PhatNoise mobile digital media system allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. Other noteworthy options include dual power-sliding side doors, rear parking assist and a remote vehicle starting system.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 200 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque. A 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque is optional on the LT, but only on the front-wheel-drive version. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and buyers can opt for all-wheel drive on the extended-wheelbase model.
Safety
Uplander minivans come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side-impact airbags for first- and second-row occupants are optional. Side curtain airbags are not available. The StabiliTrak stability control system is available on the LT when equipped with the optional Safe and Secure suspension package. The NHTSA has performed crash tests; it gives the Chevy Uplander a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for protection of front occupants in frontal crashes. For side-impact crashes, the Uplander earned four stars for protection of front occupants and five stars for the rear occupants.
Driving
Our review of the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander finds that the V6 power plant is down on power compared to its competitors, but it still manages to provide adequate acceleration. The Uplander's suspension is on the soft side, though upgrading to the optional sport suspension does provide for a more responsive ride.
Interior
The Chevrolet Uplander seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split. A two-tone color scheme with faux metal accents dramatically brightens the atmosphere of the van. Folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row seats are available. An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be upgraded with various storage containers. Springing for the PhatNoise digital media system saves you the hassle of juggling DVDs on road trips, while an optional remote vehicle start system makes it easy to warm up the van on cold mornings.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Uplander
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD