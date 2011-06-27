Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's Venture minivan has never sold in the numbers General Motors would like -- the competitors have outsold it for several years running. Part of the problem, according to GM's marketing team, might be due to the "mommy mobile" image minivans confer upon their owners -- some of whom ultimately ditch their vans for SUVs.

In response, Chevrolet has introduced the more rugged-sounding Uplander, a "crossover sport van" based on the outgoing Venture's chassis. Compared to the Venture, the Uplander takes on a taller stance and chunkier front fascia more evocative of a truck. The result, Chevy hopes, is a perception that the van is more of a hip and stylish SUV-like van, and not so much a boring soccer mom van.

Despite the change in name and outward style, the Chevy Uplander does not represent a full redesign of the Venture -- passenger and cargo space are nearly identical. It does, however, incorporate more of the features that today's minivan buyers are looking for, along with a more powerful engine. Seat-mounted side airbags for front- and second-row occupants are optional for 2006, certainly a worthwhile addition, although many competitors now offer three-row airbag coverage. Inside, the Uplander seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split, allowing families to carry a mix of passengers and cargo.

An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be customized to families' liking with various storage containers. In addition to the usual rear DVD entertainment system, the Uplander is available with a PhatNoise mobile digital media system that allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. We're not entirely sold on the whole "SUV/van" concept. To our eyes, the Uplander looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end. Subjective styling issues aside, the 2006 Chevrolet Uplander offers budding families a myriad of interior features and solid overall competence, but still doesn't match the driving dynamics or conveniences of the best-in-class minivans.