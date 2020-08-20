Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me

Wilson Motors - Corvallis / Oregon

Additional Vehicle Features: Climate Package (125 Amp Alternator, Electric Rear-Window Defrogger, Intermittent Rear Wiper w/Washer, Power Heated Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, and Solar Ray Deep Tinted Glass), Deluxe Instrumentation Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (115-Volt Power Outlet, 2 Removable Overhead Storage Consoles, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auxiliary Rear Air Conditioning, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Brushed Aluminum Sport Rooftop Luggage Rails, Deluxe DVD Entertainment System, Driver/Passenger Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver/Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set Resume Speed, Front Rear Carpeted Floormats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Removable Overhead Storage Console, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, and Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls), 3.69 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captains, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Ride Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDX33L85D236794

Stock: CT2533C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-28-2020