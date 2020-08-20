Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,875 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$1,361 Below Market
Ben Davis Ford - Auburn / Indiana
NO ACCIDENTS!, Entertainment system, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15670 miles below market average!This Vehicle is Part of the Ben Davis Budget Row Blowout Program.What is Budget Blow Out?Ben Davis Budget Program is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Ben Davis Automotive Group's Certified Guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way.Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle:They are sold with a safety inspectionThey are sold without a warrantyThey are offered for a limited time only - 14-21 daysThey are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverageThey are sold with our "BEST PRICE","NO NEGOTIATION" posted online. There is no negotiation necessary.Must add Tax,Title, and Doc to sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33118D184417
Stock: 4509B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 103,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,498$1,708 Below Market
Michael Bates Chevrolet - Woodhaven / Michigan
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT Slate Metallic 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 3RD ROwith 8 PASSENGER, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, CLEAN TITLE NO ACCIDENTS, CD player. FWDWe provide car financing to all customers. We invite you to fill out the auto financing at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com Whether you have good credit or bad credit, are looking to buy a new or used car, we want to help you find the best financing option. Our financing department looks forward to assisting you in your next new or used car purchase. Apply for a no-obligation car loan at Michael Bates Chevrolet, Inc. Even if you've already secured a loan from your bank, we may be able to find you a lower interest rate. Check out our easy to use no obligation loan application at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com.Michael Bates Chevrolet located minutes for Detroit Metro Airport with shuttle service available. Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Climate Package, Option Package 1LT, Power Convenience Package, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, XM Satellite Radio, Deluxe Instrumentation, Driver-Side Power-Sliding Door, Power driver seat, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, A/V remote, Entertainment system, Soft Ride Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver/Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Rear Parking Assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Black Manual-Folding Outside Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Floor Mats with Contrasting Edge - All Rows, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Modular Overhead Rail System, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Removable Overhead Console, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Split folding rear seat, 2 Removable Overhead Storage Consoles, Bright Sport Roof-Mounted Luggage Rails, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear Mesh Cargo Partition, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, Intermittent Rear Wiper with Washer, Rear window wiper, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3RD ROwith 8 PASSENGER, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, CLEAN TITLE NO ACCIDENTS 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Sliding Door, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Erik Capion at 734-377-3771 or ECAPION007@GMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33W18D209263
Stock: 20881A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 134,464 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$716 Below Market
Brenengen Chevrolet - West Salem / Wisconsin
***Local Trade, 3.9 V6, Bordeaux Red Metallic, We Invested $2500,In Repairs & Maintence For The New Owners, 4 New Tires,,7 Passenger, Power Sliding Doors And Rear Park Assist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV331X8D155885
Stock: 98308A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 108,839 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,288$222 Below Market
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
*** LOCAL TRADE-IN***. At Coughlin Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Chillicothe we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front. 2008 Chevrolet Uplander We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23118D141853
Stock: CC6949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 122,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,700$871 Below Market
Northtown Ford - Menomonie / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33118D119180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,925 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,791$399 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS, ONLY MINOR INCIDENT LISTED ON CARFAX, 3RD ROW SEATING, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Fully automatic headlights, Remote keyless entry. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23188D109286
Stock: D109286T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 197,885 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,450$239 Below Market
Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Platte / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23108D200911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,891 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,877
Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT 1LT FWD 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Slate Metallic LEATHER, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, * Local Trade *, * Leather *, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System. Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33W18D137609
Stock: GM1190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 144,003 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
Third Row Seat, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... Fourth Passenger Door, Satellite Radio, CLIMATE PACKAGE, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRONIC, AIR BAGS, DUAL-STAGE FRONTAL AND SIDE... TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Satellite Radio, Fourth Passenger Door Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: CLIMATE PACKAGE includes (AJ1) Solar-Ray deep-tinted glass, (C49) rear window defogger, (DR5) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors and (C25) rear wiper, AIR BAGS, DUAL-STAGE FRONTAL AND SIDE-IMPACT, DRIVER AND RIGHT-FRONT PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRONIC with set and resume speed, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and premium front and rear coaxial speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.9L V6 SFI FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (240 hp [178.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 240 lb-ft of torque [324 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Slick interior and distinctive styling; Smooth ride WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDU23W08D183106
Stock: 8D183106W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 180,000 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,750
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2008 Chevrolet UPLANDER.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33168D136184
Stock: A21022B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 152,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,895
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33W68D158066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,304 miles
$3,500
R.W. Pladsen - Waukon / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23WX8D204797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,390 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495$390 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! LS Fleet trim. Third Row Seat, CLIMATE PACKAGE , AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, Onboard Communications System, Captains Chairs, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR AUXILIARY , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PROGRAMMABLE , SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: CLIMATE PACKAGE includes (AJ1) Solar-Ray deep-tinted glass, (C49) rear window defogger, (DR5) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors and (C25) rear wiper, REAR AUXILIARY with heater, rear seat fan/temperature controls, 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM, ELECTRONIC with set and resume speed, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and premium front and rear coaxial speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.9L V6 SFI (240 hp [178.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 240 lb-ft of torque [324 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Chevrolet LS Fleet with POLAR BLUE METALLIC exterior and TRIM, MEDIUM GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Slick interior and distinctive styling; Smooth ride, plenty of storage compartments.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23167D128112
Stock: P10815A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 40,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS. 2 owner van with a clean car-fax! LESS THAN 1,500 MILES PUT ON A YEAR! It has options including power windows and locks, luggage rack, power seats, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDU231X7D150455
Stock: 21035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Short legs or long...doesn't make a difference in this car with a easy-to-adjust power drivers seat! Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Easy to clean and maintain leather seats help keep that new car feel. Make any long road trip more enjoyable and bring your favorite movies along! The DVD player in this one let's you watch movies anywhere! Bring your favorite music with you....this one has a CD player. Trips are a treat....with a third row seat!!! Have fun cruising down the highway!! Whether it's a long trip or a short one.....There is room for friends and family in this comfortable vehicle with third row seating!!! When having to slow down in inclement weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33187D196997
Stock: M5748-M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 172,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,758
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT, 3.9L V6 SFI, FWD, PERFECT CARFAX, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Entertainment system, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, ABS brakes, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today 989-288-2666.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33117D159709
Stock: DX1181A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 135,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our great looking 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS presented in Summit White. Powered by a 3.9 Liter V6 offering 240hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive Van secures up to 25mpg on the highway and shows off with great-looking 17-inch wheels and tinted windows. Inside our LS, you will find the features you desire. Enjoy comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers, air conditioning, an outstanding AM/FM/CD audio system, power accessories, and sliding rear doors. Chevrolet offers a long list of safety features including four-wheel ABS, daytime running lights, airbags, LATCH for child seats, StabiliTrak, and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Reward yourself with the versatility and reliability of this Uplander LS. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23W27D145551
Stock: 18843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 36,003 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,986
Nutley Kia - Nutley / New Jersey
This outstanding example of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS is offered by Nutley Kia. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The 2007 Chevrolet exterior is finished in a breathtaking Dark Blue Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Medium Gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Uplander LS is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Uplander: Chevy's 2007 Uplander minivan, which GM calls a crossover sport van, brings SUV-influenced styling along with the interior versatility that are expected in a minivan; it also ranks as one of the sportiest-handling minivans. And the optional PhatNoise digital audio system stands out as one of the most innovative entertainment systems available. Interesting features of this model are Sporty handling, interior appointments, and entertainment systems.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23187D118200
Stock: KTL673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Uplander
- 5(35%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(23%)
- 1(6%)
