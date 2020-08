Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me

Michael Bates Chevrolet - Woodhaven / Michigan

2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT Slate Metallic 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 3RD ROwith 8 PASSENGER, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, CLEAN TITLE NO ACCIDENTS, CD player. FWDWe provide car financing to all customers. We invite you to fill out the auto financing at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com Whether you have good credit or bad credit, are looking to buy a new or used car, we want to help you find the best financing option. Our financing department looks forward to assisting you in your next new or used car purchase. Apply for a no-obligation car loan at Michael Bates Chevrolet, Inc. Even if you've already secured a loan from your bank, we may be able to find you a lower interest rate. Check out our easy to use no obligation loan application at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com.Michael Bates Chevrolet located minutes for Detroit Metro Airport with shuttle service available. Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Climate Package, Option Package 1LT, Power Convenience Package, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, XM Satellite Radio, Deluxe Instrumentation, Driver-Side Power-Sliding Door, Power driver seat, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, A/V remote, Entertainment system, Soft Ride Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver/Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Rear Parking Assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Black Manual-Folding Outside Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Floor Mats with Contrasting Edge - All Rows, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Modular Overhead Rail System, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Removable Overhead Console, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Split folding rear seat, 2 Removable Overhead Storage Consoles, Bright Sport Roof-Mounted Luggage Rails, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear Mesh Cargo Partition, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, Intermittent Rear Wiper with Washer, Rear window wiper, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3RD ROwith 8 PASSENGER, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, CLEAN TITLE NO ACCIDENTS 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Sliding Door, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Erik Capion at 734-377-3771 or ECAPION007@GMAIL.COM for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDV33W18D209263

Stock: 20881A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020