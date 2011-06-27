  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,367$3,398$3,996
Clean$2,239$3,212$3,766
Average$1,982$2,841$3,304
Rough$1,725$2,470$2,843
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Uplander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Uplander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,973 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,979 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander ranges from $1,520 to $3,766, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
