Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,398
|$3,996
|Clean
|$2,239
|$3,212
|$3,766
|Average
|$1,982
|$2,841
|$3,304
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,470
|$2,843
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/1LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,121
|$3,400
|$4,134
|Clean
|$2,006
|$3,214
|$3,895
|Average
|$1,776
|$2,843
|$3,418
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,471
|$2,941
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,086
|$3,152
|$3,766
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,979
|$3,548
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,635
|$3,114
|Rough
|$1,520
|$2,291
|$2,679
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/2LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,063
|$3,211
|$3,871
|Clean
|$1,951
|$3,036
|$3,647
|Average
|$1,727
|$2,685
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,334
|$2,754
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,123
|$3,519
|$4,317
|Clean
|$2,008
|$3,327
|$4,068
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,942
|$3,570
|Rough
|$1,547
|$2,558
|$3,071
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,130
|$2,397
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,014
|$2,258
|Average
|$1,410
|$1,781
|$1,982
|Rough
|$1,227
|$1,548
|$1,705
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$1,924
|$2,239
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,819
|$2,110
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,609
|$1,851
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,398
|$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/3LT (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,808
|$5,470
|$6,434
|Clean
|$3,602
|$5,171
|$6,062
|Average
|$3,188
|$4,573
|$5,320
|Rough
|$2,775
|$3,975
|$4,577