Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me

Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee

Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Short legs or long...doesn't make a difference in this car with a easy-to-adjust power drivers seat! Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Easy to clean and maintain leather seats help keep that new car feel. Make any long road trip more enjoyable and bring your favorite movies along! The DVD player in this one let's you watch movies anywhere! Bring your favorite music with you....this one has a CD player. Trips are a treat....with a third row seat!!! Have fun cruising down the highway!! Whether it's a long trip or a short one.....There is room for friends and family in this comfortable vehicle with third row seating!!! When having to slow down in inclement weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDV33187D196997

Stock: M5748-M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-15-2020