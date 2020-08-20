Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me
- 155,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Raymond Chevrolet - Antioch / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Emerald Jewel Metallic 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6 ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Illuminated entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23L36D168325
Stock: P13405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 125,555 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,200
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 32698 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2006 Extended Passenger Van Chevrolet Uplander Red 4-Speed Automatic FWD 3.5L 6-Cylinder OHV HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33L06D207684
Stock: P20374A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 161,533 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, Uplander LT 1LT, Extended Passenger Van, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Dark Blue Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, 125 Amp Alternator, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auxiliary Rear Air Conditioning, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Climate Package, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe DVD Entertainment System, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Front, 2nd & 3rd Row Carpeted Floormats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intermittent Rear Wiper w/Washer, MP3 decoder, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Black Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Programmable Remote Keyless Entry, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Cargo Net, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Removable Overhead Storage Console, Roof rack: rails only, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, Soft Ride Suspension, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33L76D130957
Stock: 6-22523PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 205,718 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,799
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, Uplander LT 1LT, Extended Passenger Van, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Ricochet Silver Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, 125 Amp Alternator, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auxiliary Rear Air Conditioning, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Climate Package, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe DVD Entertainment System, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Front, 2nd & 3rd Row Carpeted Floormats, Fully automatic headlights, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intermittent Rear Wiper w/Washer, MP3 decoder, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Black Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Programmable Remote Keyless Entry, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Cargo Net, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Removable Overhead Storage Console, Roof rack: rails only, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, Soft Ride Suspension, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33LX6D120147
Stock: 6-21464CL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 124,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,658
Uebelhor And Sons Buick Gmc Vincennes - Vincennes / Indiana
2LT Ricochet Silver Metallic 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28359 miles below market average! Uebelhor Buick GMC Cadillac in Vincennes, IN. 'Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929'.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33LX6D167047
Stock: 24437H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 240,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,989
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Riverdale - Riverdale / Utah
Located at Riverdale this 2006 Summit White Chevrolet Uplander LS FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Climate Package (Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Intermittent Rear Wiper w/Washer, Power Heated Black Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, and Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass), 17 Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Wheel Covers, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Base Cloth Seat Trim, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Programmable Remote Keyless Entry, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Soft Ride Suspension, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23L96D137225
Stock: N1766A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 217,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,390
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23L36D173492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,425
Ryan Cadillac - Buffalo / Minnesota
Please Call Ahead For Availability. 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT Blue Granite Metallic SUPER-CLEAN*, LOCAL TRADE*, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM*, LEATHER SEATS*, HEATED DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEATS*, 7-PASSENGER SEATING*, 6-WAY POWER DRIVER'S SEAT*, POWER PASSENGER'S SEAT*, THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM*, REAR PARKING ASSIST*, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS*, DUAL-ZONE MANUAL CLIMATE CONTROL*, SATELLITE RADIO*, 120 VOLT POWER OUTLET*, GARAGE DOOR OPENER*, REMOTE STARTER*, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER*, DEEP TINTED GLASS*, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER*, SPARE TIRE INFLATION KIT*, 17' ALLOY WHEELS*, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-leveling suspension, Driver & Right-Front Passenger Dual Stage Airbags, Driver/Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag. This Is One Of Our Inexpensive Selection Of Bargain Vehicles. It Has Passed A Safety Inspection But May Have Some Existing Cosmetic Or Mechanical Faults. Unless The Vehicle Is Still Within Its Original Factory Warranty Period, It Is Offered For Sale 'AS-IS' With No Guarantees. For Further Details, Or To Arrange A Test Drive, Please Contact Our Bargain Lot Team At 763 684 2192 Or Visit Them At 1117 N Hwy 25 Buffalo MN 55313.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX33L06D219859
Stock: C02269L-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 165,390 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,495$390 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! LS Fleet trim. Third Row Seat, CLIMATE PACKAGE , AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, Onboard Communications System, Captains Chairs, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR AUXILIARY , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PROGRAMMABLE , SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: CLIMATE PACKAGE includes (AJ1) Solar-Ray deep-tinted glass, (C49) rear window defogger, (DR5) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors and (C25) rear wiper, REAR AUXILIARY with heater, rear seat fan/temperature controls, 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM, ELECTRONIC with set and resume speed, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and premium front and rear coaxial speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.9L V6 SFI (240 hp [178.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 240 lb-ft of torque [324 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Chevrolet LS Fleet with POLAR BLUE METALLIC exterior and TRIM, MEDIUM GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Slick interior and distinctive styling; Smooth ride, plenty of storage compartments.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23167D128112
Stock: P10815A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 40,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS. 2 owner van with a clean car-fax! LESS THAN 1,500 MILES PUT ON A YEAR! It has options including power windows and locks, luggage rack, power seats, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDU231X7D150455
Stock: 21035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Sherman Chevrolet - Sherman / Texas
Recently Serviced, 72 Point Pre-owned Inspection. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23L55D227101
Stock: 5D227101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 155,463 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
HAVE OTHER VANS AS WELL!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX33L25D304975
Stock: a4267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX REPORT, 29000 ORIGINAL MILES!!!!!!!. Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV03L35D187671
Stock: GP5D187671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 33,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,500
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX REPORT, KEYLESS GO, THIRD ROW, 33,000 ORIGINAL MILES!!!!Q.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 83866 miles below market average!This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV03L45D187498
Stock: GP5D187498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 115,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2007 Chevrolet Uplander! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Short legs or long...doesn't make a difference in this car with a easy-to-adjust power drivers seat! Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Easy to clean and maintain leather seats help keep that new car feel. Make any long road trip more enjoyable and bring your favorite movies along! The DVD player in this one let's you watch movies anywhere! Bring your favorite music with you....this one has a CD player. Trips are a treat....with a third row seat!!! Have fun cruising down the highway!! Whether it's a long trip or a short one.....There is room for friends and family in this comfortable vehicle with third row seating!!! When having to slow down in inclement weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33187D196997
Stock: M5748-M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 172,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,758
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT, 3.9L V6 SFI, FWD, PERFECT CARFAX, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Entertainment system, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, ABS brakes, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today 989-288-2666.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33117D159709
Stock: DX1181A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 38,819 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX REPORT, KEYLESS GO, 38000 ORIGINAL MILES!!!. Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV03L65D188961
Stock: GP5D188961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 135,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our great looking 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS presented in Summit White. Powered by a 3.9 Liter V6 offering 240hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive Van secures up to 25mpg on the highway and shows off with great-looking 17-inch wheels and tinted windows. Inside our LS, you will find the features you desire. Enjoy comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers, air conditioning, an outstanding AM/FM/CD audio system, power accessories, and sliding rear doors. Chevrolet offers a long list of safety features including four-wheel ABS, daytime running lights, airbags, LATCH for child seats, StabiliTrak, and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Reward yourself with the versatility and reliability of this Uplander LS. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23W27D145551
Stock: 18843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Uplander
- 5(38%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(23%)
- 2(16%)
- 1(7%)
