Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander for Sale Near Me

Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 32698 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2006 Extended Passenger Van Chevrolet Uplander Red 4-Speed Automatic FWD 3.5L 6-Cylinder OHV With some options like 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1GNDV33L06D207684

Stock: P20374A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-09-2020