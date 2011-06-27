I bought this 2005 van used when it was about 3 yrs old with less than 50,000 miles. It is now 5 yrs later and I absolutely love this van! It doesn't look like a mommie van, something like a van/suburban look. I've only had to have regular maintenance repairs done-shocks, brakes, tires, etc. I only recently had to have the oil pan replaced; which is expensive because the whole engine has to be dropped. Handling is great, separate A/C controls for front and back, jacks for electronics and built in car seat for little ones. The acceleration is awesome, I didn't have to turn off the A/C to pass someone on highway. The gas mileage is also good. We have taken it on several longs trips-Black Hills, California, Idaho and Kansas. Kids loved the DVD player to pass the time [So nice not hearing "are we there yet?" the whole trip]. Never gave us a bit of trouble! My only complaints - other than the engine being squeezed in - are the seats are cheap and cracking.

Read more