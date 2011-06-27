  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Uplander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel-drive.
  • Engine power and refinement not up to class leaders, no side curtain airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Uplander features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.

2005 Highlights

The Uplander is an all-new "crossover sport van" that has roots in the Chevrolet Venture minivan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Uplander.

5(46%)
4(18%)
3(20%)
2(12%)
1(4%)
3.9
116 reviews
See all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3rd update.
roy71,10/29/2012
We have had our 2005 Uplander for a year and a half now. Its been an ok van, but a couple problems have shown up..some small, others large. We had a problem with the transmission last year banging into gear when leaving a stop, we took it to the mechanic and they fixed a sensor that seemed to be the problem. The banging went away for a year then recently came back, so back to the mechanic we went, they cleaned out the sensor again and the problem went away...but this time for only a week, then back to slamming into gear. we took it to a transmission shop this time and they found metal flakes all through the trans, so its shot. we are having to get it rebuilt...review continues.....
Cool mommie van!
Nancy,10/18/2015
Cargo Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this 2005 van used when it was about 3 yrs old with less than 50,000 miles. It is now 5 yrs later and I absolutely love this van! It doesn't look like a mommie van, something like a van/suburban look. I've only had to have regular maintenance repairs done-shocks, brakes, tires, etc. I only recently had to have the oil pan replaced; which is expensive because the whole engine has to be dropped. Handling is great, separate A/C controls for front and back, jacks for electronics and built in car seat for little ones. The acceleration is awesome, I didn't have to turn off the A/C to pass someone on highway. The gas mileage is also good. We have taken it on several longs trips-Black Hills, California, Idaho and Kansas. Kids loved the DVD player to pass the time [So nice not hearing "are we there yet?" the whole trip]. Never gave us a bit of trouble! My only complaints - other than the engine being squeezed in - are the seats are cheap and cracking.
2005, and only the strong survive.
dan klee,07/09/2015
LT Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
My 2005 Chev uplander has 180k, still runs Great, only ever have done regular maintainence and replacement stuff(rotors,pads,tires). Terrific.
Door Frustration
MomOf4,12/02/2009
I loved this van when we purchased it. We had two kids and were expecting another so we needed a bigger vehicle. Now we have had it in the shop 6 times for the passenger sliding door not closing, door alarms going off while driving with the doors shut, and the horn starts blowing for no reason when it is just sitting in the parking lot til either the fuse or the horn itself shorts. I'm dealing with GM now cause the dealership wants to charge me $400 just to do diagnostics on a known problem with this model van. Hopefully they can help.
See all 116 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Uplander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander is offered in the following submodels: Uplander Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LT Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Cargo Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LT AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LT Fwd 4dr Minivan w/PhatNoise Media Player (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

