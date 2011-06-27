2005 Chevrolet Uplander Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel-drive.
- Engine power and refinement not up to class leaders, no side curtain airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,730 - $4,123
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the Uplander features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.
2005 Highlights
The Uplander is an all-new "crossover sport van" that has roots in the Chevrolet Venture minivan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Uplander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
roy71,10/29/2012
We have had our 2005 Uplander for a year and a half now. Its been an ok van, but a couple problems have shown up..some small, others large. We had a problem with the transmission last year banging into gear when leaving a stop, we took it to the mechanic and they fixed a sensor that seemed to be the problem. The banging went away for a year then recently came back, so back to the mechanic we went, they cleaned out the sensor again and the problem went away...but this time for only a week, then back to slamming into gear. we took it to a transmission shop this time and they found metal flakes all through the trans, so its shot. we are having to get it rebuilt...review continues.....
Nancy,10/18/2015
Cargo Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this 2005 van used when it was about 3 yrs old with less than 50,000 miles. It is now 5 yrs later and I absolutely love this van! It doesn't look like a mommie van, something like a van/suburban look. I've only had to have regular maintenance repairs done-shocks, brakes, tires, etc. I only recently had to have the oil pan replaced; which is expensive because the whole engine has to be dropped. Handling is great, separate A/C controls for front and back, jacks for electronics and built in car seat for little ones. The acceleration is awesome, I didn't have to turn off the A/C to pass someone on highway. The gas mileage is also good. We have taken it on several longs trips-Black Hills, California, Idaho and Kansas. Kids loved the DVD player to pass the time [So nice not hearing "are we there yet?" the whole trip]. Never gave us a bit of trouble! My only complaints - other than the engine being squeezed in - are the seats are cheap and cracking.
dan klee,07/09/2015
LT Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
My 2005 Chev uplander has 180k, still runs Great, only ever have done regular maintainence and replacement stuff(rotors,pads,tires). Terrific.
MomOf4,12/02/2009
I loved this van when we purchased it. We had two kids and were expecting another so we needed a bigger vehicle. Now we have had it in the shop 6 times for the passenger sliding door not closing, door alarms going off while driving with the doors shut, and the horn starts blowing for no reason when it is just sitting in the parking lot til either the fuse or the horn itself shorts. I'm dealing with GM now cause the dealership wants to charge me $400 just to do diagnostics on a known problem with this model van. Hopefully they can help.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
