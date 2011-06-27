More about the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is offered in the following submodels: Trailblazer SUV. Available styles include RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), and RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A). Chevrolet Trailblazer models are available with a 1.3 L-liter gas engine or a 1.2 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 155 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ?

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,795 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $289 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $289 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,506 .

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.3 % below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,995 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $318 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $318 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,677 .

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.3 % below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,895 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $362 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $362 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,533 .

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.3 % below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,895 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $343 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $343 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,552 .

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) is 1.3 % below the MSRP.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer ?

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

31 compined MPG,

29 city MPG/ 33 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

30 compined MPG,

28 city MPG/ 31 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) , 9-speed shiftable automatic , regular unleaded

28 compined MPG,

26 city MPG/ 30 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 31 Transmission Continuously variable-speed automatic Drive Train front wheel drive Displacement 1.3 L Passenger Volume N/A Wheelbase 103.9 in. Length 173.7 in. Width 71.2 in. Height 65.3 in. Curb Weight N/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

