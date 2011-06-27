2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer
MSRP range: $21,600 - $27,200
|MSRP
|$22,795
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$22,506
What Should I Pay
Other years
2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review
- Offers a lot of the latest technology and safety features
- Activ model brings some light off-road capabilities
- Roomy seating and cargo space for an extra-small SUV
- Base engine lacks power
- Transmission can be slow to downshift
- Satellite radio is now standard on all trim levels
- Available trailering package
- Performance package no longer offered
- Part of the second Trailblazer generation introduced for 2021
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Helpful shopping links
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Trailblazer both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Trailblazer fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Trailblazer gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Trailblazer has 25.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Trailblazer. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer:
- Satellite radio is now standard on all trim levels
- Available trailering package
- Performance package no longer offered
- Part of the second Trailblazer generation introduced for 2021
Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Trailblazer is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Trailblazer. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Trailblazer's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Trailblazer is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,600.
Other versions include:
- RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,700
- LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $21,600
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $23,600
- ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,200
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,800
- ACTIV 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,700
- LT 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,800
- RS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,200
What are the different models of Chevrolet Trailblazer?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Trailblazer, the next question is, which Trailblazer model is right for you? Trailblazer variants include RS 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LS 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), and ACTIV 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Trailblazer models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500e 2015
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 1995
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2008
- Used Volvo XC90 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Dodge Charger
- Used Acura MDX 2001
- Used Cadillac DTS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Outlander Sport
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2022 Ford Explorer News
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer News
- 2020 MINI Convertible
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2021 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2021 Challenger
- Dodge Durango 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Accord
- 2021 Model S
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra