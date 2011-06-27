Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,120
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,970
|$2,808
|$3,260
|Average
|$1,533
|$2,185
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,562
|$1,814
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 2WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,454
|$4,085
|Clean
|$2,058
|$3,110
|$3,677
|Average
|$1,601
|$2,420
|$2,861
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,730
|$2,046
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,385
|$5,093
|$6,014
|Clean
|$3,047
|$4,585
|$5,413
|Average
|$2,370
|$3,568
|$4,213
|Rough
|$1,693
|$2,551
|$3,012
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 2WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$3,073
|$3,634
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,766
|$3,271
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,152
|$2,546
|Rough
|$1,018
|$1,539
|$1,820