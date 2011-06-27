Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,964
|$2,971
|$3,514
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,669
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,366
|$2,067
|$2,445
|Rough
|$967
|$1,464
|$1,732
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,552
|$4,238
|Clean
|$2,049
|$3,192
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,471
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,751
|$2,089
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 2WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,666
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,569
|$2,396
|$2,842
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,855
|$2,201
|Rough
|$860
|$1,314
|$1,559
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 2WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,503
|$3,088
|$3,403
|Clean
|$2,249
|$2,774
|$3,058
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,148
|$2,367
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,522
|$1,677