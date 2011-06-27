Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$3,026
|$3,560
|Clean
|$1,832
|$2,756
|$3,246
|Average
|$1,477
|$2,217
|$2,616
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,678
|$1,987
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$3,002
|$3,533
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,735
|$3,221
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,200
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,665
|$1,972
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,064
|$3,115
|$3,669
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,838
|$3,344
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,283
|$2,696
|Rough
|$1,152
|$1,728
|$2,048
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,726
|$2,646
|$3,130
|Clean
|$1,573
|$2,410
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,939
|$2,300
|Rough
|$963
|$1,467
|$1,747
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$2,861
|$3,377
|Clean
|$1,714
|$2,606
|$3,079
|Average
|$1,382
|$2,096
|$2,482
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,587
|$1,885