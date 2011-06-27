  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,010$3,026$3,560
Clean$1,832$2,756$3,246
Average$1,477$2,217$2,616
Rough$1,122$1,678$1,987
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,991$3,002$3,533
Clean$1,815$2,735$3,221
Average$1,463$2,200$2,596
Rough$1,111$1,665$1,972
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Leather, Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,064$3,115$3,669
Clean$1,882$2,838$3,344
Average$1,517$2,283$2,696
Rough$1,152$1,728$2,048
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,726$2,646$3,130
Clean$1,573$2,410$2,853
Average$1,268$1,939$2,300
Rough$963$1,467$1,747
Estimated values
2004 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,880$2,861$3,377
Clean$1,714$2,606$3,079
Average$1,382$2,096$2,482
Rough$1,049$1,587$1,885
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,410 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Honda Pilot ranges from $963 to $3,130, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.