2019 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,191$31,219$32,474
Clean$29,635$30,638$31,865
Average$28,522$29,477$30,646
Rough$27,408$28,316$29,426
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,267$24,519$26,051
Clean$22,838$24,063$25,562
Average$21,980$23,151$24,584
Rough$21,123$22,239$23,606
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,108$26,205$27,547
Clean$24,645$25,717$27,029
Average$23,719$24,743$25,995
Rough$22,794$23,768$24,961
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,426$23,521$24,858
Clean$22,013$23,083$24,392
Average$21,186$22,209$23,459
Rough$20,359$21,334$22,525
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,911$26,287$27,970
Clean$24,452$25,799$27,445
Average$23,533$24,821$26,395
Rough$22,615$23,843$25,344
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,939$26,869$28,007
Clean$25,461$26,369$27,481
Average$24,505$25,370$26,430
Rough$23,548$24,370$25,378
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,665$32,612$33,769
Clean$31,082$32,006$33,135
Average$29,914$30,793$31,867
Rough$28,747$29,580$30,599
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,073$21,198$22,574
Clean$19,703$20,804$22,151
Average$18,963$20,016$21,303
Rough$18,223$19,227$20,456
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,246$27,159$28,275
Clean$25,762$26,654$27,744
Average$24,795$25,644$26,683
Rough$23,827$24,634$25,621
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,194$30,881$31,720
Clean$29,638$30,307$31,124
Average$28,525$29,158$29,933
Rough$27,411$28,009$28,743
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,415$29,483$30,787
Clean$27,891$28,935$30,210
Average$26,844$27,838$29,054
Rough$25,796$26,742$27,898
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,333$29,535$31,006
Clean$27,810$28,986$30,424
Average$26,766$27,887$29,260
Rough$25,721$26,789$28,096
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,082 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,006 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.