Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,191
|$31,219
|$32,474
|Clean
|$29,635
|$30,638
|$31,865
|Average
|$28,522
|$29,477
|$30,646
|Rough
|$27,408
|$28,316
|$29,426
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,267
|$24,519
|$26,051
|Clean
|$22,838
|$24,063
|$25,562
|Average
|$21,980
|$23,151
|$24,584
|Rough
|$21,123
|$22,239
|$23,606
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,108
|$26,205
|$27,547
|Clean
|$24,645
|$25,717
|$27,029
|Average
|$23,719
|$24,743
|$25,995
|Rough
|$22,794
|$23,768
|$24,961
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,426
|$23,521
|$24,858
|Clean
|$22,013
|$23,083
|$24,392
|Average
|$21,186
|$22,209
|$23,459
|Rough
|$20,359
|$21,334
|$22,525
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,911
|$26,287
|$27,970
|Clean
|$24,452
|$25,799
|$27,445
|Average
|$23,533
|$24,821
|$26,395
|Rough
|$22,615
|$23,843
|$25,344
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,939
|$26,869
|$28,007
|Clean
|$25,461
|$26,369
|$27,481
|Average
|$24,505
|$25,370
|$26,430
|Rough
|$23,548
|$24,370
|$25,378
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,665
|$32,612
|$33,769
|Clean
|$31,082
|$32,006
|$33,135
|Average
|$29,914
|$30,793
|$31,867
|Rough
|$28,747
|$29,580
|$30,599
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,073
|$21,198
|$22,574
|Clean
|$19,703
|$20,804
|$22,151
|Average
|$18,963
|$20,016
|$21,303
|Rough
|$18,223
|$19,227
|$20,456
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,246
|$27,159
|$28,275
|Clean
|$25,762
|$26,654
|$27,744
|Average
|$24,795
|$25,644
|$26,683
|Rough
|$23,827
|$24,634
|$25,621
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,194
|$30,881
|$31,720
|Clean
|$29,638
|$30,307
|$31,124
|Average
|$28,525
|$29,158
|$29,933
|Rough
|$27,411
|$28,009
|$28,743
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,415
|$29,483
|$30,787
|Clean
|$27,891
|$28,935
|$30,210
|Average
|$26,844
|$27,838
|$29,054
|Rough
|$25,796
|$26,742
|$27,898
Estimated values
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,333
|$29,535
|$31,006
|Clean
|$27,810
|$28,986
|$30,424
|Average
|$26,766
|$27,887
|$29,260
|Rough
|$25,721
|$26,789
|$28,096