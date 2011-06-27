Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,252
|$6,339
|$7,624
|Clean
|$3,999
|$5,952
|$7,138
|Average
|$3,493
|$5,177
|$6,166
|Rough
|$2,987
|$4,402
|$5,194
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Pkg,VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,198
|$4,651
|$5,548
|Clean
|$3,008
|$4,367
|$5,194
|Average
|$2,627
|$3,798
|$4,487
|Rough
|$2,246
|$3,229
|$3,779
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC, Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,468
|$6,432
|$7,645
|Clean
|$4,202
|$6,039
|$7,158
|Average
|$3,670
|$5,253
|$6,183
|Rough
|$3,138
|$4,466
|$5,208
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,817
|$5,585
|$6,675
|Clean
|$3,590
|$5,244
|$6,250
|Average
|$3,136
|$4,561
|$5,399
|Rough
|$2,681
|$3,878
|$4,548
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5XT 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,259
|$6,503
|$7,883
|Clean
|$4,005
|$6,105
|$7,380
|Average
|$3,498
|$5,310
|$6,375
|Rough
|$2,992
|$4,515
|$5,370
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,362
|$5,722
|$7,167
|Clean
|$3,162
|$5,372
|$6,710
|Average
|$2,761
|$4,673
|$5,796
|Rough
|$2,361
|$3,973
|$4,882
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,089
|$4,565
|$5,474
|Clean
|$2,905
|$4,286
|$5,125
|Average
|$2,537
|$3,728
|$4,427
|Rough
|$2,170
|$3,170
|$3,729
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,207
|$6,095
|$7,259
|Clean
|$3,957
|$5,722
|$6,797
|Average
|$3,456
|$4,977
|$5,871
|Rough
|$2,955
|$4,232
|$4,945
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/All Weather, Premium Pkg, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,652
|$5,106
|$6,004
|Clean
|$3,434
|$4,793
|$5,622
|Average
|$3,000
|$4,169
|$4,856
|Rough
|$2,565
|$3,545
|$4,090
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/All Weather, Premium Pkg, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,239
|$4,589
|$5,424
|Clean
|$3,046
|$4,308
|$5,078
|Average
|$2,661
|$3,747
|$4,386
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,186
|$3,695
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Pkg,VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,375
|$4,968
|$5,949
|Clean
|$3,174
|$4,664
|$5,570
|Average
|$2,772
|$4,057
|$4,812
|Rough
|$2,371
|$3,449
|$4,053
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,972
|$4,453
|$5,365
|Clean
|$2,795
|$4,181
|$5,023
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,636
|$4,339
|Rough
|$2,088
|$3,092
|$3,655
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr SUV AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,932
|$5,623
|$6,668
|Clean
|$3,698
|$5,279
|$6,243
|Average
|$3,230
|$4,592
|$5,393
|Rough
|$2,762
|$3,904
|$4,543