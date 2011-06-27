Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,550
|$11,717
|$13,563
|Clean
|$9,152
|$11,219
|$12,960
|Average
|$8,356
|$10,224
|$11,754
|Rough
|$7,561
|$9,229
|$10,548
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,495
|$13,852
|$15,863
|Clean
|$11,016
|$13,263
|$15,158
|Average
|$10,059
|$12,087
|$13,747
|Rough
|$9,101
|$10,911
|$12,337
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,218
|$14,546
|$16,537
|Clean
|$11,709
|$13,929
|$15,802
|Average
|$10,691
|$12,693
|$14,332
|Rough
|$9,673
|$11,458
|$12,861
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,973
|$13,309
|$15,299
|Clean
|$10,516
|$12,743
|$14,619
|Average
|$9,602
|$11,613
|$13,259
|Rough
|$8,688
|$10,483
|$11,899
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,388
|$12,571
|$14,434
|Clean
|$9,955
|$12,037
|$13,792
|Average
|$9,090
|$10,969
|$12,509
|Rough
|$8,224
|$9,902
|$11,226
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,277
|$13,590
|$15,563
|Clean
|$10,807
|$13,013
|$14,871
|Average
|$9,868
|$11,858
|$13,487
|Rough
|$8,928
|$10,704
|$12,104
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,657
|$13,897
|$15,812
|Clean
|$11,172
|$13,307
|$15,109
|Average
|$10,201
|$12,127
|$13,703
|Rough
|$9,230
|$10,946
|$12,298