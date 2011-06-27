Estimated values
2019 BMW i8 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,313
|$98,215
|$109,130
|Clean
|$87,566
|$96,303
|$107,005
|Average
|$84,073
|$92,478
|$102,753
|Rough
|$80,579
|$88,654
|$98,502
Estimated values
2019 BMW i8 2dr Convertible AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$100,512
|$106,749
|$114,411
|Clean
|$98,546
|$104,671
|$112,182
|Average
|$94,614
|$100,514
|$107,725
|Rough
|$90,683
|$96,358
|$103,268