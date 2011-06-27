Estimated values
2005 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,111
|$2,410
|Clean
|$1,425
|$1,929
|$2,201
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,564
|$1,784
|Rough
|$893
|$1,200
|$1,366
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Liberty Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,661
|$2,287
|$2,626
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,089
|$2,398
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,695
|$1,943
|Rough
|$952
|$1,300
|$1,488
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$2,853
|$3,296
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,607
|$3,011
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,114
|$2,439
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,622
|$1,868
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Liberty Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,524
|$2,922
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,307
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,330
|$1,871
|$2,162
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,435
|$1,656
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Liberty Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,955
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,700
|$3,148
|Average
|$1,522
|$2,190
|$2,550
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,680
|$1,953
Estimated values
2005 Jeep Liberty Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,032
|$2,312
|Clean
|$1,384
|$1,857
|$2,112
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,506
|$1,711
|Rough
|$867
|$1,155
|$1,310