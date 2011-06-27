Estimated values
2019 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,122
|$11,494
|$13,219
|Clean
|$9,936
|$11,286
|$12,969
|Average
|$9,565
|$10,872
|$12,469
|Rough
|$9,194
|$10,457
|$11,969
Estimated values
2019 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,708
|$15,497
|$17,750
|Clean
|$13,457
|$15,217
|$17,414
|Average
|$12,954
|$14,658
|$16,743
|Rough
|$12,451
|$14,099
|$16,071
Estimated values
2019 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,214
|$12,822
|$14,842
|Clean
|$11,009
|$12,590
|$14,561
|Average
|$10,598
|$12,128
|$13,999
|Rough
|$10,187
|$11,665
|$13,438
Estimated values
2019 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,037
|$13,680
|$15,747
|Clean
|$11,816
|$13,433
|$15,449
|Average
|$11,375
|$12,939
|$14,853
|Rough
|$10,933
|$12,446
|$14,257